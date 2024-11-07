Exciting New Leisure Hub Set to Transform Wolverhampton’s Mander Centre

Councillors have given the green light to an ambitious plan to bring a fresh, entertainment-focused venue to Wolverhampton’s Mander Centre. The new leisure hub, developed by real estate and investment firm Catella APAM in collaboration with Superbowl UK, is expected to open its doors in early 2025.

The multi-faceted entertainment venue will feature 12 bowling lanes, a soft play area, interactive darts, a bar and diner, and a SEGA Prize Zone arcade. This innovative mixed-use concept aims to revitalise vacant retail space within the Mander Centre and contribute to the council’s vision for a more connected, vibrant city centre.

Superbowl UK’s plans to revive this space align closely with Wolverhampton Council’s ambitions to boost the local economy by creating new homes, jobs, and learning opportunities. The new development spans over 17,000 sq ft across multiple units, and Catella APAM’s contracting arm, Vantage, is expected to oversee £500,000 worth of retrofitting work to bring this vision to life.

Harry Wilce, Asset Manager at Catella APAM, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Superbowl UK as the centrepiece of our leisure offering at the Mander Centre. This development will extend our operating hours, enhance customer choice, and significantly increase footfall in the city centre.”

Councillor Chris Burden, City of Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city development, jobs, and skills, commented, “This new addition perfectly aligns with the council’s recent improvements to Victoria Street. With planning approval now granted, it’s exciting to see construction set to begin soon. This development will boost leisure options for residents and visitors, drive foot traffic, and provide a much-needed economic uplift to support both established and emerging local businesses.”

The new Superbowl UK facility is expected to create 30 new job opportunities, including management roles and guest experience hosts, contributing to the city’s ongoing economic development. The council hopes this addition will also attract further investment, with plans for additional leisure and dining options being actively pursued in partnership with Catella APAM.

