SEGRO installs its largest PV array in London at SEGRO Logistics Centre Faggs Road

SEGRO has completed its largest solar panel installation in London at SEGRO Logistics Centre Faggs Road, which is located a few minutes from Heathrow Airport

The project is in partnership with its customer, GEODIS, a leading worldwide provider of customised transportation, warehousing, global logistics and supply chain solutions.

SEGRO has been working closely with GEODIS, which occupies a 96,562 sq ft unit in Hounslow, to install 1,750 PV panels on its roof, with installed capacity 700 kWp. The energy produced by this solar array is equivalent to powering 75 homes and saves as much carbon annually as planting 5,445 trees.

The project aligns with the Responsible SEGRO commitment to Champion low-carbon growth and requirements of the Heathrow supply chain, where businesses are expected to demonstrate low-carbon building practices to support the airport’s sustainability goals.

As part of the initiative, SEGRO was able to secure a Power Purchase Agreement that enables the customer to benefit from cheaper electricity.

Chris Packwood, Managing Director at GEODIS, said:

“We are delighted with the evolution of our facility, to now harness the power of the sun. This further strengthens the GEODIS commitment to sustainability, by having confidence in the origin of our power supply and the associated REGO certificates.”

Gareth Baker, Director, Western Corridor at SEGRO, said:

“It is fantastic to deliver this exciting project, providing both environmental and cost benefits to GEODIS. This project is a prime example of how we can collaborate with our customers to drive sustainable growth. Not only does it significantly reduce carbon emissions by generating renewable energy on-site, but it also helps GEODIS to reduce its operational costs in the long run.”

The installation is linked to GEODIS’ recent lease renewal and as part of the agreement, SEGRO installed six electric vehicle charging stations, furthering the sustainability credentials of the development.

SEGRO Logistics Centre Faggs Road is located within minutes of Heathrow Airport. As well as being in a prime position with easy access to the A30, the development is well connected with the M25 within 6 miles to the west, giving swift access to the UK’s motorway network.

Responsible SEGRO framework

A commitment to be a force for societal and environmental good is integral to SEGRO’s purpose and strategy. Its Responsible SEGRO framework focuses on three long-term priorities where the company believes it can make the greatest impact: Championing Low-Carbon Growth, Investing in Local Communities and Environments and Nurturing Talent.

Striving for the highest standards of innovation, sustainable business practices and enabling economic and societal prosperity underpins SEGRO’s ambition to be the best property company.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals