Star Power Secures ISO Re-Accreditation for 2025

Temporary power solutions specialist, Star Power, has successfully achieved re-accreditation for three key international standards: ISO 9001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, and ISO 14001:2015. This reaffirmation underscores the company’s dedication to maintaining business quality, health and safety, and environmental management systems.
The rigorous three-day audit, conducted by the British Assessment Bureau, covered multiple Star Power locations across the country, including its key operational depots. The audit concluded with no non-conformances or corrective actions.
Del Patterson, QHSE Manager at Star Power, said: “Our teams have worked tirelessly to maintain the standards required for these ISO certifications. The auditors were highly impressed with the systems we have in place, and this reaccreditation shows our seriousness about upholding these important standards for quality, safety, and environmental performance.”
The ISO 9001:2015 accreditation affirms Star Power’s focus on customer satisfaction and continual improvement, ensuring that quality is integrated into all aspects of its business. ISO 45001:2018 reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to ensure a safe and healthy working environment, while ISO 14001:2015 highlights Star Power’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact.
Patrick Gallagher, Operations Director at Star Power, commented on the achievement: “These accreditations are not just badges; they are a testament to the ongoing dedication of our teams to maintain the highest standards in everything we do. By meeting these internationally recognised standards, we are showing our clients and stakeholders that we are committed to delivering high-quality, safe, and environmentally conscious services.”
Star Power provides a full range of temporary power and site solutions across the UK, including generator hire, sales, maintenance, and water bowser hire. The company remains dedicated to upholding the highest levels of health, safety, and sustainability across its operations.
Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals