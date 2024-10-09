Rendall & Rittner appointed to manage landmark Westminster scheme

Westminster City Council have appointed award-winning property management agent Rendall & Rittner to manage the first phase of homes being delivered under the ambitious regeneration of the Ebury Bridge estate in Knightsbridge and Belgravia. Comprising 226 homes in the first phase, alongside a business hub, concierge service, and reimagined public realm, Rendall & Rittner was recently appointed to deliver full management and mobilisation services.

Developed in collaboration with the existing Ebury Bridge community, the renewal is set to deliver more high-quality affordable housing with a focus on sustainability. In addition to replacement homes for existing tenants, the first phase incorporates market sale, intermediate ownership, and social rent apartments. The first handovers at the development are expected to begin from October 2024.

Daniel Steer, Director at Rendall & Rittner comments: “The Ebury Bridge redevelopment has placed resident needs at its heart. We are therefore proud to be able to extend this community focus with our customer-centric approach to property management. We are also delighted to be strengthening our relationship with Westminster City Council and we look forward to welcoming the first residents to Ebury Bridge.”

With a portfolio of over 80,000 homes, Rendall & Rittner has cemented itself as one of the nation’s leading property management agents. With over 30 years of experience operating within the industry, Rendall & Rittner has a reputation for driving change and innovation within the sector to enhance the experience of clients, customers, and residents.

Find out more about Rendall & Rittner’s London service offering at: https://www.rendallandrittner.co.uk/about-us/our-regions/london/

