Vistry partners with Solihull Council to deliver 177 sustainable new homes

Solihull Council has struck a development deal with leading homebuilder Vistry Group PLC to build up to 177 affordable new homes for its residents.

The sustainable new development will be built on the site of the former Simon Digby School in Chelmsley Wood. This well connected spot, located between the Chester Road (A452) and the M6, was originally earmarked for housing development in the adopted 2013 Solihull Local Plan.

Following a thorough tender process Vistry has been chosen to deliver the scheme, which will be up to 100% affordable and includes two-, three-, and four-bedroom family homes as well as one-bedroom maisonettes, reflecting local housing need.

The high-quality new homes will be built using modern methods of construction (MMC) reducing the carbon footprint of every property. The homes will be manufactured off site using open panel timber frames from the Vistry Works East Midlands factory in Leicestershire. Each home built using these panels emits 14,460kg CO2e less than a traditional brick-and-block house and provides maximum energy efficiency helping future residents to cut their fuel bills. Each property will also utilise air source heat pumps instead of traditional gas boilers and will be fitted with integrated solar PV panels to provide additional power.

Central to the proposed development will be a focus on creating a distinct sense of place, with exciting plans for a new play area, nature trail and attractive new public spaces.

The final scheme will benefit from significant infrastructure investment from West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and enjoy cycle lane provision and footpaths connecting residents to local centres and the surrounding Cole Valley landscape.

Councillor Ian Courts, Leader of Solihull Council, said: “Appointing Vistry as our development partner for this crucial project is a huge step towards utilising the full potential of the former Simon Digby School site. We’ve undertaken a lot of work to set the stage for this and now we can finally crack on with delivering affordable and sustainable homes critical to meeting the borough’s housing needs.

“These 177 homes won’t just be a collection of new houses but a thriving, well integrated new community at the heart of Chelmsley Wood, perfectly positioned to benefit from the economic opportunities associated with the arrival of the HS2 interchange and the rest of the UK Central Hub.”

Councillor Mark Parker, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “Here in Solihull, we’re serious about stepping up to the challenge of building the new homes our residents need while also setting the highest quality threshold for energy efficiency and sustainability.

“Mirroring the fantastic work already underway just up the road in Kingshurst, this scheme will help deliver on both our housing targets and climate change commitments.”

“Once built, the scheme will deliver a biodiversity net gain through key design features such as green landscaping and a dedicated new nature trail.”

James Warrington, Divisional Chair for South Midlands and the North at Vistry said: “We are thrilled to be working with Solihull Council on this development which will help meet the housing shortage in the area with family homes built using environmentally responsible methods.

“We’re excited to be a part of Solihull’s growth and to be entrusted with the build of these much-needed new homes which will contribute to the character of the area and create a thriving and sustainable community.”

Delivery of the scheme is being supported by a £2.97m contribution from WMCA, via its devolved housing and land funds.

Richard Parker, West Midlands Mayor, said:“We have to start building more homes that local people can genuinely afford.

“Working together, including a £3 million contribution from the WMCA, all 177 houses on this site are planned to be affordable meaning more homes for all communities across the region.

“Schemes like this one that use low carbon, factory-built homes are revolutionising the housing landscape. They are quicker to build and easier and cheaper to heat, which means they can make a big difference in addressing the housing crisis.”

Initial feasibility work, concept masterplan development and acquisition of land interests has been managed as part of the council’s UK Central Infrastructure Programme and funded by WMCA. It is one of over twenty projects building upon the investment and regeneration planned for the borough, supporting further sustainable and inclusive growth.

Vistry will now take the designs to the next stage and carry out a series of consultation activity before submitting their planning application for the scheme later this year.

