Exciting New Chapter for Sutton: Council Selects Partner for Town Centre Regeneration

Sutton Council has appointed Genr8 Kajima Regeneration as its preferred partner to drive the next phase of the town centre’s transformation, focusing on key sites such as the St Nicholas Shopping Centre, civic offices, Gibson Road car park, and the Secombe Theatre.

At the heart of the project is the creation of a brand-new civic hub, providing a ‘front door’ for residents to easily access council services. The hub will also include a modern library and flexible community spaces. Scheduled for completion by mid-2029, this development will breathe new life into Sutton’s town centre.

Alongside the civic hub, the plans outline the introduction of new retail and leisure spaces to enhance the local experience. These improvements are designed to boost the economy, offering residents and visitors more options while encouraging footfall in the area.

A significant highlight of the regeneration is the development of 740 new homes, with 50% set aside as affordable housing, including nearly 300 homes for social rent—a vital contribution to addressing the housing crisis.

Councillor Barry Lewis, Leader of Sutton Council, expressed enthusiasm for the project:

“This is a key element of our vision for a vibrant and sustainable town centre. Our residents will benefit from a new hub offering improved access to council services, as well as exciting new retail and leisure facilities. Importantly, we are also delivering much-needed social housing for local families.”

Councillor Sunita Gordon, lead member for resources, highlighted the council’s forward-thinking approach:

“By purchasing the St Nicholas Centre in 2021, we took control of this key site’s future. This project represents a chance to create a smaller, more environmentally efficient civic centre, reducing costs and addressing climate change. Genr8 Kajima Regeneration has the expertise to bring this vision to life.”

Mike Smith, partner at Genr8 Kajima Regeneration, shared his excitement:

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Sutton Council on this transformative project. Our focus will be on creating a vibrant, sustainable town centre that meets the needs of the community and secures a prosperous future for Sutton.”

This ambitious project promises to revitalise Sutton, bringing together new homes, businesses, and community spaces in a development that aims to serve residents for years to come.

