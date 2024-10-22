Whitbread Secures Prime Leeds City Centre Site for New Hotel Redevelopment

The hotel development boom in Leeds city centre continues with Whitbread PLC, the parent company of Premier Inn and the UK’s largest hotel chain, acquiring a prime office building for redevelopment. This latest move reinforces the company’s commitment to expanding its footprint in high-demand locations.

Whitbread has purchased the freehold of a 42,000 sq ft office building in the South Bank area of Leeds, a stone’s throw from Leeds Railway Station. The building, constructed in 2000, is ideally situated for conversion into a Premier Inn hotel, with plans for a 120-bedroom facility, subject to planning permission.

The proposed redevelopment will see the L-shaped building retrofitted and potentially extended to accommodate the hotel. Whitbread’s expertise in converting office buildings into budget-friendly hotels has made this acquisition an exciting opportunity for the company.

Jill Anderson, Acquisitions Manager at Whitbread, expressed her optimism: “Whitbread has a proven track record in transforming office spaces into successful budget hotels. This approach not only meets the growing demand in cities like Leeds, where development opportunities are limited, but it also offers environmental benefits by repurposing existing buildings and reducing the carbon footprint associated with new construction.”

Anderson highlighted the building’s prime location: “Verity House is perfectly positioned, being just a short walk from the station and close to all the amenities in Leeds city centre. It complements our existing network of eight Premier Inns across the city and demonstrates our willingness to invest in prime freehold locations, even when planning and development risks are involved. I’m eager to collaborate with Leeds City Council on this project to unlock the full potential of the site.”

The acquisition of Verity House boosts Whitbread’s development pipeline in Leeds city centre to two locations, with over 250 additional hotel rooms planned. The company already offers eight Premier Inn sites across Leeds, including at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Further east in the city, Whitbread is also the chosen hotel operator for the Leeds Kirkgate redevelopment, spearheaded by Leeds City Council. Scheduled to open soon, this site will offer 143 bedrooms along with a bar and restaurant for guests, following planning approval granted in December 2023.

In the Verity House transaction, Whitbread was represented by WSB property consultants, while the vendor was advised by Commercial Property Partners.

