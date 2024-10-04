Whitbread Set to Build One of London’s Largest Budget Hotels Near Trafalgar Square

Whitbread PLC, the UK’s largest hotel operator and owner of Premier Inn, has secured planning permission to develop a 693-bedroom hotel at 5 Strand, just metres away from Trafalgar Square and Nelson’s Column. The new development, approved by Westminster City Council, will be one of London’s largest budget hotels and will operate under Whitbread’s hub by Premier Inn brand.

This prime site acquisition is part of Whitbread’s strategy to expand its footprint in London, where a large portion of its future hotel room pipeline is focused. The £200 million-plus investment, which covers construction and related costs, highlights Whitbread’s commitment to bringing affordable accommodation into the heart of the capital and other major UK cities.

Mark Anderson, Whitbread’s Managing Director for Property and International, commented: “The hub by Premier Inn brand was launched 10 years ago in St. Martin’s Lane, not far from this new site. Since then, it’s grown into a network of 18 popular hotels across Central London and Edinburgh. The development at 5 Strand showcases how we can evolve the brand in London’s core and leverage our strong balance sheet to secure high-demand, accessible locations. With planning approved, we’re eager to start construction and create a flagship location for our guests.”

Whitbread has been making significant investments in London to address the shortage of branded budget hotel rooms. Currently, it operates over 100 hotels within the M25, with 12 more in its development pipeline. The company is also scouting for new sites in 40 locations across inner and outer London for both its Premier Inn and hub by Premier Inn brands.

The new hotel at 5 Strand will cover 16,000 square metres over 13 storeys and will feature a spacious ground-floor area on the Strand and Northumberland Street. Around 150 team members will be employed at the hotel, with recruitment prioritised in the City of Westminster and surrounding boroughs.

The hub by Premier Inn hotels offer compact rooms – around half the size of a standard Premier Inn room – with a modern design, tech-focused amenities, and a relaxed lounge-style food and beverage area. In line with Whitbread’s commitment to achieving net-zero direct emissions by 2040, the 5 Strand hotel will be powered entirely by renewable electricity.

This exciting new development is set to provide affordable, centrally located accommodation for visitors to London, further strengthening Whitbread’s presence in the capital’s competitive hotel market.

