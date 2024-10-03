Winvic and CASL Lisbon St Celebrate PBSA Topping Out

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of private and public sector construction and civil engineering projects, has topped out Lisbon Street in Leeds, a 24-storey Purpose Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) project.

To mark the occasion, a celebration was held with Winvic’s client CASL Lisbon Street and project fund CA Ventures on the twenty-fourth floor.

Located on the corner of Lisbon Street and Castle Street in Leeds city centre, the project comprises 548 single occupancy, en-suite student bedrooms contained within a single tower block. When complete, the student residents will be able to enjoy a 1,593 sq ft first floor roof terrace and a range of shared amenity spaces, including cinema rooms, a fitness centre, a games room, and a TV lounge.

As the construction of the concrete framed building has reached the twenty-fourth floor, the aluminium rain screen cladding, which fits in with the wider Lisbon Street development has been installed to the lower floors. Final decorations have been completed also on the lower floors and the Winvic team is currently installing partitions on level 17.

Winvic has also been trialling an innovation to reduce the carbon associated with hot works, replacing gas fired boilers for roofing activities with electric boilers.

Winvic has been promoting cross-contractor collaboration at the former International Swimming Pool site Lisbon Street, as the PBSA project is one part of a four-plot development also comprising Build-to-Rent apartments and commercial spaces. Winvic took over the Lisbon Street PBSA project in October 2023 and it is due to complete in August 2025.

Winvic’s Managing Director for Multi-room, Mark Jones, commented: “The Lisbon Street project in the centre of Leeds has been progressing very well and it was great to celebrate the topping out milestone with our client and the scheme’s funders, CASL Lisbon Street and CA Ventures. With other projects also being constructed adjacent to ours, on the wider Lisbon Street site, there were challenges to consider, but the team’s collaborative skills have ensured that we’re right on programme for completion in summer next year. I’d like to thank the Winvic team for their ongoing hard work and to CASL Lisbon Street for putting their trust in us to complete their 548-bed development.”

For more information on Winvic, the company’s latest project news and job vacancies please visit www.winvic.co.uk. Join Winvic on social media – visit X (formerly Twitter) @WinvicLtd – and LinkedIn.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals