Coventry’s Charter House: Green Light for Sustainable Student Living

A major new student accommodation development has been approved in Coventry, marking a significant step forward for the city’s student housing landscape. Birmingham-based developer and investor, Sama Investment Group, has secured planning permission for a 130-bed Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) project, located on the edge of Coventry city centre.

The development, known as Charter House, will transform a former industrial site on Charterhouse Road into a modern student living complex, featuring four and six-storey buildings. In addition to high-quality student apartments, the site will offer an array of amenities designed to enhance the student experience. These include dedicated study areas, comfortable lounges, a gym, and a landscaped courtyard with views over the Sherbourne River, ensuring students enjoy both social and natural environments.

Designed with sustainability as a priority, Charter House will integrate renewable energy technologies throughout the project. The developers are aiming for an ‘Excellent’ rating under BREEAM, the globally recognised standard for sustainable building design and construction. This underscores the commitment to eco-friendly practices, ensuring the development has minimal environmental impact.

Strategically located just a five-minute walk from Coventry University, Charter House is set to meet the rising demand for high-quality student housing in the city. The project will play a crucial role in supporting the university’s growth, while also relieving pressure on local family housing, reducing reliance on houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and the private rental sector.

Bilal Ahmed, Executive Chairman & Founder of Sama Investments, commented:

“We’re thrilled to have received planning approval for Charter House. This brownfield site, so close to Coventry University, provides a fantastic opportunity to create a high-quality student accommodation development that will benefit the city as a whole. Our project will not only meet the growing need for student housing but also help to free up family homes across Coventry. By investing in sustainable design and innovative amenities, we aim to foster student wellbeing and contribute to the city’s ongoing regeneration.”

The Charter House development is expected to play a key role in Coventry’s continued urban transformation, creating jobs and driving local economic growth. As part of a wider regeneration plan for the area, the project represents a significant investment in the city’s future.

