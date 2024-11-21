70-bedroom state-of-the-art care home development scheme in Fleet, Hampshire, sold

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has brokered the sale of a development site with full planning consent for a start-of-the-art care home development.

Award-winning developer, Frontier Estates Limited, gained planning consent in November 2023 following an appeal process for a 70-bedroom care home in a prominent location on Cove Road in the desirable Hampshire town of Fleet.

The consented care home has been thoughtfully designed and will comprise en suite wet rooms to all bedrooms and luxury resident amenities including a café, cinema, hair and beauty salon, choice of lounge and dining rooms, balcony and terrace access, and landscaped gardens.

Following a sales process with Jordan Rundle and Sara Hartill at Christie & Co, the site has been purchased by leading care provider, Oakland Care, which plans to complete construction in 2027.

Oakland Care develops and operates exceptional care homes across the South East of England providing residential, nursing and respite care. Fleet is a natural choice for the expansion of the group’s portfolio, where strong demographics underpinned the need for more future-proof care home provision in the area.

Richard Dooley, Director of Development of Oakland Care, comments, “We are delighted to acquire this well-located opportunity from Frontier. The site provides us with a great opportunity to expand our portfolio of homes across the wider southeast area. The new home will form part of our new strategy of developing all electric-powered, net zero homes which will be BREEAM accredited. Working with the wider Frontier and Christie & Co teams has been a positive experience and we look forward to building on both relationships moving forward.”

Sophie Kowalska, Development Manager at Frontier Estates Limited, comments, “We are delighted to have secured consent on this site at appeal for a new best-in-class care home in a great home county location. It has been a pleasure working with the Oakland team, and we look forward to seeing the completed home in due course. Frontier has numerous other exciting care development opportunities coming forward through the planning process and thanks to Christie & Co, for their assistance with this sales process.”

Jordan Rundle, Director – Healthcare Investment & Development at Christie & Co, comments, “Frontier Estates has achieved yet another excellent planning consent, and the sale to Oakland will introduce a best-in-class care home to Fleet. Demographic analysis identified a significant demand for elderly care home beds in the catchment which is predicted to grow materially over the next five years. It is clear that, once built, this new and exciting care home scheme will provide a much-needed service to the local community. Oakland is well positioned to serve the growing requirement for market-standard beds in the area with their existing presence in the region, and we look forward to seeing the scheme come forward in the coming months.”

The site was sold for an undisclosed amount.

