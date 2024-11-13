84,000 more homes hit the market following the Autumn Budget

The latest research from Yopa, the full-service estate agents, has found that the property market has picked up the pace in the two weeks since the Autumn Budget, with 84,000 more homes listed for sale today – an increase of 11.4%.

Yopa analysed* current for sale stock listings across Britain, looking at how many have hit the market in the two weeks since the Autumn Budget and how this level of market activity differs by each area of the nation.

The research shows that there are currently some 823,898 homes listed for sale across Britain and 84,065 of those have entered the market since the Autumn Budget alone – a boost of 11.4% in the number of sellers choosing to make their move.

Every region of Britain and every major city analysed by Yopa has seen an increase in for sales stock levels since the Autumn Budget.

Regionally, the largest increase has been seen across Scotland at 12.7%, with the North East (+12.3%) and London (+12.2%) also seeing some of the largest increase in for sale stock levels.

Wales has seen the smallest influx of new homes listed for sale, although there has still been a 9.5% increase in the last two weeks alone.

Of the 15 major cities analysed by Yopa, Glasgow has seen the biggest increase at 13.4%, followed by Nottingham (+13.3%), Edinburgh (+13.2%) and Brighton (+12.5%).

CEO of Yopa, Verona Frankish, commented:

“There’s always a sense of uncertainty in the run up to a major budget and so it’s hardly surprising that many home sellers may have been sitting on the fence to see just what Chancellor Rachel Reeves had up her sleeve for them.

The answer was unfortunately not a great deal and now that the Autumn Budget is done and dusted, we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of sellers entering the market.

This is a smart move given the fact that there was no extension to current stamp duty relief thresholds granted and we’re now likely to see an uptick in demand over the coming weeks as homebuyers look to purchase ahead of next year’s 31st March deadline.”

Data tables and sources

*For sale stock listings sourced from Rightmove (12/11/2024) looking at total market listings and what number had been listed for sale within the last 14 days.

Full data tables and sources can be viewed online, here.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals