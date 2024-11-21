A green future for London: London Metropolitan University pledges £250m to carbon neutrality

London Metropolitan University is proud to demonstrate its comprehensive approach to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

The university’s commitment is backed by a £250 million investment into a transformational programme over seven years, focusing on enhancing its estate and digital infrastructure without the need to resort to borrowing of any kind.

Central to its sustainability drive is its Estates Strategy which is focused on creating vibrant, student-focused campuses with cutting-edge facilities, with all of its heating and cooling coming from semi-renewable sources.

Professor Julie Hall, Vice-Chancellor of London Metropolitan University, said: “I believe that universities have an obligation to lead on sustainability. Universities account for such a large proportion of the built environment, making it crucial that sustainable practises are introduced to have a positive impact on not only the university itself, but the surrounding areas and the local community in which they operate.

She added: “We are proud to be leading by example with our commitment to net zero and are making tangible changes to ensure that we are providing world-class education for our students, as well as creating campuses that are environmentally responsible and a community that is greener for all.”

London Met’s sustainability efforts extend beyond its physical infrastructure. Through its civic university status and the London Met Lab: Empowering London initiative, the institution is actively engaging with local communities to address their environmental challenges.

One of the strategy’s standout projects is the university’s tree-planting initiative, which will see over 400 trees planted across its campuses. This project supports the important tasks of providing food and shelter for wildlife, tackling carbon emissions, improving air quality and combatting biodiversity loss.

It has also embarked on a bee rehoming project, with the Rocket building at the Holloway campus now being home to 40,000 bees. Several beehives have been installed on campus rooftops, providing a haven for these pollinators and offering students hands-on learning opportunities in conservation and environmental studies.

Last year it also launched the School of the Built Environment, a collaboration between leading businesses, practitioners and professional bodies within the property and construction sectors. The new school aims to prepare students for the green jobs of the future.

By developing new initiatives and continuous collaborative work between students, staff and key stakeholders the university previously reduced its carbon footprint by 78% by 2019-20 from a 2009 baseline figure and met the Government’s ( HEFCE ) 2020 target four years early.

London Metropolitan University’s bold investment and sustainability strategy set a new benchmark for higher education institutions in the UK. As it works towards its 2030 net-zero goal, the university is proud to be positioning itself as a leader in sustainable education, creating campuses and communities that can thrive.

For more information about London Metropolitan University’s Estates Strategy and sustainability initiatives, please visit www.londonmet.ac.uk/about/sustainability/.

