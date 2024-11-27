Henry Boot Construction completes latest development at University of Sheffield AMRC

Henry Boot Construction, part of Henry Boot, has completed work on a major innovation facility at the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC).



1Located next to the AMRC’s flagship Factory 2050 at the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District, the new 29,700 sq ft building delivers a state-of-the-art research and development hub which will be home to Composites at Speed and Scale (COMPASS).

The open-access facility will house cutting-edge research programmes aimed at meeting the growing demand for lighter commercial aircraft and supporting the aviation industry’s ultimate goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The building itself has been awarded an impressive BREEAM ‘Very Good’ rating, with notable sustainable features including the installation of solar PV panels on both the lower and upper roofs, and air source heat pumps – combining to reduce the building’s overall carbon footprint.

A high-performing building for the future, the facility has also been constructed to enable seamless integration with Sheffield’s district heating network by Veolia.

As part of its commitment to regional growth, lead contractor Henry Boot Construction has worked closely with local supply chain partners on the project, including Sheffield-based firm Elecomm, who was selected as the principal Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) partner for the project.

Tony Shaw, Managing Director from Henry Boot Construction, said: “We are pleased to have successfully delivered this world-class facility in partnership with the University of Sheffield and our regional supply chain. Our work on the AMRC further strengthens our long-standing relationship with the university and demonstrates our commitment to delivering truly innovative projects.

“We are particularly proud to have built a facility that will be used by some of the world’s largest manufacturing brands, helping to drive our economy forward and create more high-quality jobs in the region.”

Emma Hutton, AMRC director of major projects, added: “This new facility represents a significant milestone in the UK’s aerospace and manufacturing sector, offering a unique opportunity for industry partners to access cutting-edge equipment and expertise.

“This is a collaborative R&D environment which will foster innovation and accelerate technological advancements, contributing to the nation’s economic growth and global competitiveness.”

The new innovation facility has been jointly funded by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, Sheffield City Council, the University of Sheffield and the High Value Manufacturing Catapult. It will house a raft of advanced-manufacturing equipment secured through a £29.5m grant from the UK Government’s Aerospace Technology Institute Programme.

The first programme to be undertaken in the new space is the Isothermic High-Rate Sustainable Structures (IHSS) project, led by global aerospace leader Boeing in partnership with AMRC, Loop Technology and Spirit AeroSystems.

