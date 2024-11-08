Aldi Brings Holiday Cheer with 11 New Store Openings Before Christmas

Aldi has announced plans to open 11 new stores across the UK in the lead-up to Christmas, enhancing its presence in communities nationwide. The first wave of openings includes stores in Sedgley in the West Midlands and Castle Douglas in Scotland, set to welcome shoppers this week. Later in November, Aldi will open additional stores in Horsham, West Sussex, and Muswell Hill, London.

As the festive season approaches, further locations in Totton (Hampshire), Cribbs Causeway (Bristol), and Pwllheli (Gwynedd) will also debut. In addition to the new stores, Aldi is investing in refurbishments at 15 existing sites to improve the shopping experience for customers.

These expansions are part of Aldi’s ambitious plan to reach 1,500 stores across the UK, supported by an £800 million investment into its UK operations this year alone. Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of Real Estate at Aldi UK, remarked, “We’re dedicated to making high-quality, affordable food accessible to everyone. Our new store openings reflect our ongoing investment in the UK, and we’re thrilled to bring Aldi’s unbeatable prices to more communities ahead of the festive season.”

This news follows a similar announcement from rival Lidl, which has confirmed plans to open 10 new stores before Christmas, alongside the reopening of three upgraded locations.

