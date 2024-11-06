Stephen George + Partners delivers ‘pharmacy of the future’ for PPH

Pharmacy Plus Health (PPH) has unveiled the first of a proposed 40 new pharmacy stores in West Yorkshire as part of its aim to re-invent the community pharmacy world. Devised in conjunction with the Interior Design team at AJ100 architectural practice, Stephen George + Partners (SGP), the ‘pharmacy of the future’ pilot store in Alwoodley, Leeds, showcases a patient-focused layout, a modern, high-end aesthetic and dedicated consultation rooms for in-pharmacy non-invasive treatments that will both alleviate pressure from local doctors’ surgeries and provide a more efficient service to the patient.

The rebrand of the PPH stores, comes following the innovative partnership with HubRx, who are the UK’s first large-scale automated dispensing facility designed specifically to benefit independent pharmacy. The integration of the HubRX automated dispensing system will streamline prescriptions from facility to store, and not only reduce the amount of time pharmacists spend managing prescriptions, but also reduce the need for on-site storage capacity, freeing up floorspace and placing an increased emphasis on seamless face-to-face interactions between patient and pharmacist.

SGP Interiors was appointed to develop the brief for the new pilot store, with a view to rolling out the design across a number of pharmacy and retail units that PPH had recently acquired throughout West Yorkshire. Working closely with the client and shopfitting contractor PEC, SGP’s design underwent constant evolution, moving towards a modular approach, fit for all shapes and sizes with minimal changes, keeping time and therefore costs down, while also establishing a cohesive brand identity.

Amy Fulford, SGP’s Principal Interior Designer, explains: “There was a clear requirement from the client to keep both costs and the install period to an absolute minimum as any down time or closure of stores could prove extremely costly. By cleverly designing the display units and reception desk to standardised key components, we created a kit of parts that could be mass produced to combat waste and cost. This off-site production method enabled the install team to achieve the tight time scales with minimal shutdown.”

Having engaged with key stakeholders through various initial design reviews, it was evident the design should focus on the patient and streamline their experience. A minimalistic appearance evolved as a result, with clean lines, hidden joints, concealed fixing details and futuristic white canvas. Whilst still incorporating display islands, the intention was to keep the floor space as clean and distinct as possible, creating clear sight lines to the reception counter and reinforcing the physical relationship between patient and pharmacist.

Daniel Lee, Chief Executive Officer at HubRX, in partnership with PPH, said: “As a brand we are working with innovative technologies to revolutionise the prescription process. With our automated HubRX system in successful operation, we approached SGP, with a clear vision to design the ‘pharmacy of the future’ and provide our customers with a 5-star experience. Amy & the SGP Interiors team rose to every challenge we set out and meticulously worked through the design development, working with us to extract what we really needed. This has resulted in a Design concept that truly embraces our brand identity and has transformed our customer experience”.

To achieve the desired aesthetic, the concept of capsules progressed to creating an illusion of floating displays, raised off the floor on a post. The number of products on the shelves were stripped back to echo the kind of high-end experience you might encounter at a perfume counter. Although products displayed were reduced, stock replenishment was still a high priority for the daily operations of the stores. To keep the minimalist look at the forefront, hidden storage was integrated into the base of the display units, including the perimeter wall units and island capsules.

Due to the success of the ‘pharmacy of the future’ pilot store, rollout has now commenced on the interior scheme and kit of parts across further stores, with a second completed and another on site.

Alan Soper, SGP Studio Director, concludes: “There is a growing recognition that community pharmacies can play an important role in the delivery of primary care, as well as reinvigorating our high streets and town centres. However, many pharmacies have not been set up or designed to realise this potential. We are therefore delighted to be working with PPH on the delivery of a transformational model of modern, patient-focused pharmacies. Drawing on our strong track record of successful interior design delivery and cross-sector experience in retail, leisure and healthcare sectors, the design of these stores will transform the patient experience, creating an important healthcare hub within the local community and, in the long-term, go some way to relieving pressure on other parts of the health service.”

