Pioneering contractor Reds10 appoints two new directors to oversee continued growth of UK operations

Reds10, a pioneer of industrialised construction, has appointed David Newey and James Bateman as directors to oversee its fast-growing UK-wide operations. These are significant appointments for the company which recently announced its fourth consecutive year of growth for the year ended 31 March 2024, with revenue rising by 70% YoY to £142.5m.

Between them, David and James will be responsible for the operations of Reds10’s projects in the defence, education, health and justice sectors, with David taking responsibility for projects in the south of England and James overseeing Reds10’s projects in the midlands and north of England. David will be based at Reds10’s Head Office in London and James will be based in Yorkshire, where the company houses its MMC manufacturing facilities.

David Newey brings 17 years of construction and development expertise to his role at Reds10. He began his career at Berkeley Group and quickly progressed to become Project Director at Anthology, where he managed residential projects with construction values between £50 million and £80 million. Most recently, as Regional Development Director at Lifestory Group, he oversaw a portfolio of projects across the development cycle and successfully mentored team members.

James Bateman joins Reds10 with nearly six years of experience as Head of Construction at A2Dominion Group, where he led a large team responsible for the delivery of homes in London and the Southeast. A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) since 2020, James previously spent 8 years with major contractors and managed a diverse range of projects with budgets ranging from £1 million to over £150 million. In his new role, James will be based in Driffield where Reds10 has five Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) manufacturing facilities with a floor space totalling 300,000 sq ft.

Paul Ruddick

Paul Ruddick, Chairman, Reds10 said:

“We are very pleased to announce the appointment of David and James, who are joining us at a very exciting period for the business, with a strong pipeline in place and a forecast of continued growth. Both bring considerable experience of large-scale delivery, and we are thrilled to have them on board as we move forward on our mission to industrialise construction, driving up productivity, quality, and sustainability and delivering exceptional value to clients.”

David Newey

David Newey commented:

“I’m thrilled to join Reds10 at such an exciting phase in its growth journey. Reds10 is redefining what’s possible in industrialised construction, and I’m eager to help deliver on its vision across critical sectors like defence, education, health, and justice in the south. By focusing on innovation and efficiency, we’ll create spaces that not only meet our clients’ needs but also add lasting value to the communities they serve.”

James Bateman

James Bateman added:

“I am delighted to have started at Reds10 and I look forward to building on its strong foundations and working alongside the organisation’s already excellent team. Reds10 is at the forefront of the change taking place in the construction sector and I am excited to start delivering the pipeline of future projects across the midlands and north of England.”

