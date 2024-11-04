Balfour Beatty grows UK’s largest bespoke overhead line equipment fleet

Balfour Beatty has invested over £5 million in new overhead line strategic assets to support the substantial growth in its Power Transmission & Distribution business.

The company has the UK’s largest overhead line equipment fleet and over the last 18 months, has acquired eight new Puller-Tensioner machines to support the delivery of major projects including the Bramford to Twinstead Electricity Network Reinforcement Scheme and the Isle of Skye Reinforcement Project.

The industry-leading machines will support the installation and replacement of overhead lines and are fitted with the latest technology such as radio remote controls and onboard telematics. Four quad and four twin Puller-Tensioners have already been delivered, with another ten machines scheduled for delivery over the next 12 to 24 months.

Balfour Beatty’s UK Power Transmission and Distribution Operational Manager, Neil Johnson, said: “Our ongoing investment in power transmission assets further demonstrates our commitment to supporting both the UK electricity network and our clients in achieving greater efficiency and delivering exceptional quality.

“We stand ready to meet the demands of the market and play our part in helping the UK reach its ambitious goal of achieving net zero by 2050.”

Balfour Beatty has also invested in 20 new Massey Ferguson winch tractors, used for various lifting and carrying activities, which are set for delivery at the start of 2025.

With the largest fleet of bespoke overhead line equipment in the UK and a commitment to advancing technology and capacity, this strategic investment affirms Balfour Beatty’s position as the industry leader in Power Transmission & Distribution.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals