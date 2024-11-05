EMCOR UK launches Asset Dynamics service

EMCOR UK has launched its new comprehensive asset management service that draws on its engineering expertise – both its heritage and its people – to deliver exceptional asset management.

Asset Dynamics is a standalone, highly adaptable service developed following a rigorous process that included customer feedback and market research. Where other asset management systems are often integrated as part of another service, Asset Dynamics will be delivered by a dedicated team of industry experts.

It will combine advanced asset data management and rigorous safety, compliance and quality assurance standards so that EMCOR UK’s expert asset management team can tailor customer strategies, maintenance and management plans to balance cost, efficiency, criticality, risk, and environmental impact.

Asset Dynamics offers a modular approach to support customers wherever they are in their asset management journey. The modules are:

Asset strategy design : Applying proven methodologies to define tailored customer strategies for optimising asset performance.

: Applying proven methodologies to define tailored customer strategies for optimising asset performance. Asset data quality : Facilitating data accuracy and compliance through asset surveys, tagging, and data management to create and run a modern digital asset register.

: Facilitating data accuracy and compliance through asset surveys, tagging, and data management to create and run a modern digital asset register. Asset maintenance assurance : Delivering a range of planned and predictive maintenance solutions to sustain asset reliability and longevity, enabling customer assets to be safe, compliant and performing at optimal levels.

: Delivering a range of planned and predictive maintenance solutions to sustain asset reliability and longevity, enabling customer assets to be safe, compliant and performing at optimal levels. Total asset management: Applying best-practice principles, data analytics, and advanced modelling to evaluate the customer’s entire asset portfolio and organisational objectives. Assessing criticality, lifecycle, total cost of ownership and predictive failure, implementing next generation building management systems for smarter and more sustainable operations.

The service has been developed to respond to market trends, including improving operational efficiency, providing greater budget and cost certainty, and demand for more sustainable practices, as well as to address customer needs such as meeting compliance standards and operating smart buildings.

Asset Dynamics is part of EMCOR UK’s five key areas of customer-centric services; the others are Carbon Transformation, Insight Intelligence, Facilities Management, and Workplace Evolution.

Jessica Rauf-Thomas, head of operational asset management at EMCOR UK, said: “This launch is the culmination of research and conversations with customers to understand exactly what they need from an asset management system in facilities management. Asset Dynamics will be underpinned by our engineering excellence and innovative nature, ensuring that our customers have access to the one of the industry’s most comprehensive asset management system. It will be particularly beneficial for our customers in business-critical sectors such as defence, government, utilities and life sciences, and the early feedback we’ve had has been fantastic.”

For more information on EMCOR UK’s Asset Dynamics service, visit www.emcoruk.com/our-services/asset-dynamics.

