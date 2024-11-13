Cassidy Group achieves industry-first gateway ‘2’ approval at Nottingham student development

DEVELOPER Cassidy Group Ltd has announced it has successfully achieved an industry –first safety standard under the Building Safety Act (BSA) for its latest new-build student PBSA project.

In October 2024, the company gained the vital Gateway 2 approval for its development The Square, a 419-studio building in Beeston, Nottinghamshire. It will be delivered for the 2026/27 academic year, serving University of Nottingham students, after planning permission was granted in May 2023.

Gateway 2 is part of a series of critical gateways introduced under the 2022 Building Safety Act to enhance safety standards for higher-risk buildings, introduced in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower tragedy. It involves rigorous inspections during construction to verify the work adheres to approved plans.

Peter Cavendish at Cassidy Group Ltd, said: “This achievement is a unique milestone for Cassidy and reaffirms our commitment to delivering safe, sustainable, and high-quality developments. As we move forward, we remain focused on setting the highest industry standards.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure we meet every requirement, and this approval from the Building Safety Regulator is a testament to their dedication and expertise.”

The Beeston development adds to Cassidy’s purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) portfolio in Arkwright Street and London Road in Nottingham, creating a total of 1,084 student beds and 319 private rented sector (PRS) apartments. With a gross development value of circa £200 million, the projects are to be delivered over the next two years.

Peter Cavendish added: “The Square, along with our other PBSA schemes, provides a welcome relief to some of the 19,000-student bed shortage in Nottingham, and the 2,000-student bed shortage in the micro-location of Beeston, according to StuRents data.”

Cassidy Group Ltd is actively looking for investment partners for current and future developments, including 3,000 student beds and 1,000 PRS apartments across England over the next two to three years.

With nearly four decades of experience, Cassidy Group Ltd specialises in the UK student accommodation and multi-family build to rent (BTR) and PRS sectors, delivering thousands of beds for clients such as Edmond de Rothschild, Franklin Templeton, and Student Roost/Brookfield, providing secure income-generating investments.

Those interested in working with the team can get in touch by calling +44 (0)1926 431313, emailing info@cassidygroupltd.com or visiting www.cassidygroupltd.com to find out more.

