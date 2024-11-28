Green Light for Fabrix’s Landmark Student and Community Hub in Southwark

Fabrix, the visionary property developer, has secured planning approval for an innovative 283-bed student accommodation scheme in the heart of Elephant & Castle, Southwark. The development is part of a 134,000 sq ft mixed-use project set to transform a derelict site on Walworth Road into a vibrant hub that celebrates community, sustainability, and urban regeneration.

A Bold Vision for Community and Connectivity

Designed in collaboration with Howells architects, the scheme will revitalise an underused office building that has long blighted the area, turning it into a dynamic space blending student housing with meaningful amenities for the local community.

The project reimagines urban living by putting people, place, and nature at its core. A new pedestrian route will improve site accessibility, while a courtyard garden and green spaces will offer much-needed respite from the bustling high street.

Key highlights include:

Community Spaces: A new Community Kitchen created in partnership with the local charity Pembroke House, aiming to tackle social isolation, improve access to healthy food, and support local food enterprises.

A new Community Kitchen created in partnership with the local charity Pembroke House, aiming to tackle social isolation, improve access to healthy food, and support local food enterprises. Affordable Housing: 35% of the site will be dedicated to affordable housing, delivering 23 homes for social rent in Walworth.

35% of the site will be dedicated to affordable housing, delivering 23 homes for social rent in Walworth. Commercial Activation: New high-street shops to drive footfall and inject vitality into the local economy.

Sustainability at the Forefront

Fabrix’s commitment to sustainability shines through in every aspect of the project. The development preserves the structure of the existing building, reducing construction waste, and integrates eco-friendly technologies such as air-source heat pumps and rooftop solar panels. The green and blue roofs—covering an area equivalent to an Olympic swimming pool—and the planting of 22 new trees underscore the project’s emphasis on ecological resilience.

The all-electric scheme exemplifies how regeneration can benefit both the environment and the community, supporting the area’s transition to a greener future.

Creating a Hub for All

Far from being a standalone student housing project, the scheme is a model of how student accommodation can integrate seamlessly into its surroundings. Fabrix’s design actively fosters connections between students and the local community, encouraging collaboration and inclusivity.

The vision is rooted in extensive consultation with local residents, whose input has shaped the final plans, ensuring that the development is as much about giving back as it is about building.

A Transformational Development for Elephant & Castle

Louis Duffield, Partner at Fabrix, summarised the project’s significance:

“Our redevelopment of Walworth Road addresses a longstanding challenge by turning a stranded office building into a vibrant, inclusive space. This ambitious project is not just about creating student housing but adding density, activity, and value to the high street while strengthening social and economic ties in the area.”

Partners and Progress

Fabrix worked closely with an outstanding team to bring this project to life, including Howells, Quod, Harris Bugg Studio, Elliott Wood, Arup, Gardiner & Theobald, and Pembroke House.

With its bold mix of student housing, affordable homes, and community-driven spaces, this transformative project will create a legacy for Walworth and set a benchmark for sustainable, inclusive urban regeneration.

