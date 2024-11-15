CBRE Southampton launches new residential developments offering

CBRE Southampton has appointed Ryan Harris to a new role of Director of Residential Development and Investment.

With 20 years of experience, Ryan will work across the central southern region, spanning multiple living sectors including Residential (Brownfield and Strategic Land), Build-to-Rent (Single Family Housing/Multi Family Housing), Purpose Built Student Accommodation, Senior Living and Mixed-Use.

Ryan has advised a variety of private landowners, charities and large institutions on their property portfolios and disposal strategies. He has overseen the delivery of multiple complex brownfield regeneration sites in city centres requiring detailed negotiations with key stakeholders, as well as helping clients maximise value from their long-term promotion land.

Ryan said: “The south coast has enormous potential across the living sectors. With the new government committing to reforming planning and setting mandatory targets for housing delivery, our region will be a key area for growth and investment over the years to come. I am delighted to join CBRE and be advising clients on their real estate projects at such a key time in the marketplace.”

Tej Singh, Head of CBRE Southampton, said: “Ryan brings quality expertise and a unique skill set to our team. With his years of experience, this new service will further expand our offering to clients across the region.”

