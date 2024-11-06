Center Parcs Announces Landmark Plans for Scottish Resort, Bringing Jobs and Boosting Tourism

Popular holiday operator Center Parcs has revealed ambitious plans to establish its first holiday village in Scotland, marking a significant expansion into the country and a major boost for Scottish tourism. The new resort, planned for a picturesque location three miles north of Hawick in the Scottish Borders, represents an investment of £350–400 million and promises to bring long-lasting economic benefits to the region.

The proposed resort will feature around 700 premium lodges, offering a luxury, nature-oriented holiday experience. Guests will enjoy a wide range of facilities, including an Aqua Sana Forest Spa, the Subtropical Swimming Paradise water park, shops, restaurants, and bars—all seamlessly integrated with the area’s stunning natural landscapes.

In addition to its long-term economic contributions, the resort is expected to generate approximately 1,200 permanent jobs locally. During the construction phase, it will create between 750 and 800 temporary jobs, providing immediate employment opportunities for skilled workers in the region.

The project is in its early planning stages, with a formal application slated for 2025. Center Parcs’ expansion into Scotland is in response to high demand from Scottish families, many of whom currently travel to the operator’s sites in England.

Colin McKinlay, CEO of Center Parcs, shared his enthusiasm for the project: “This is a tremendously exciting opportunity to transform leisure and tourism in the Scottish Borders. Center Parcs is a beloved destination for families across the UK and Ireland, and there is strong demand to support a seventh village in Scotland.”

He added, “Throughout our history, we have demonstrated the local, regional, and national economic benefits that a Center Parcs village can bring. Many Scottish families already visit our villages in England, so this new location will enable them to enjoy their holidays closer to home while positively impacting the local economy.”

A focus on sustainability is central to Center Parcs’ vision for the project. McKinlay explained, “Sustainability is at the heart of what we do. For over three decades in the UK and Ireland, we have transformed commercial woodlands into rich ecosystems, significantly boosting biodiversity. This site gives us an opportunity to go further, creating new woodlands with a commitment to biodiversity net gain and planting thousands of new trees.”

In the lead-up to the formal planning submission, Center Parcs will continue site surveys, design development, and consultations with local communities, ensuring the project aligns with local needs and environmental priorities.

Benny Higgins, Executive Chairman of the Buccleuch Group, voiced support for the project, saying: “This development promises outstanding benefits for tourism and leisure in the Scottish Borders, and we’re thrilled to have signed an agreement enabling Center Parcs to take its next steps.”

