India’s Oberoi Hotels to Make UK Debut in London’s Mayfair

Luxury Indian hotel brand Oberoi Hotels & Resorts is set to open its first UK location in London’s exclusive Mayfair district. The hotel will be part of Grosvenor’s landmark South Molton development and will occupy a prime position at 40-46 Brook Street, promising to deliver Oberoi’s renowned elegance, exceptional service, and signature attention to detail.

Grosvenor secured planning approval for the restoration of this 33,000 sq ft listed building in 2022, making it a focal point of the South Molton scheme. This ambitious project is the West End’s largest mixed-use development, combining the hotel with new offices, housing, cafés, shops, restaurants, and community spaces. The development also includes two office buildings spanning 267,000 sq ft through a joint venture with Mitsui Fudosan UK, creating new corporate headquarters on Brook Street and Davies Street.

South Molton is poised to become a new gateway to Mayfair, anticipated to generate an annual £6.5 million spend, and create 1,000 permanent jobs, along with 450 jobs and apprenticeships during construction. Work began in November 2023, with all phases expected to conclude by the end of 2027.

Rachel Dickie, Executive Director of Investment and Development at Grosvenor, expressed excitement about the Oberoi partnership: “Securing such a prestigious brand as Oberoi Hotels & Resorts is a clear step towards creating an internationally significant destination in the heart of Mayfair.”

Mr Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman of The Oberoi Group, highlighted the significance of the project, stating, “Our partnership with Grosvenor is a pivotal step in our international expansion. London is a key market for us, and we are thrilled to bring our distinctive hospitality style to Mayfair.”

Vikram Oberoi, Managing Director and CEO of The Oberoi Group, added, “Bringing the Oberoi experience to London, especially in such a vibrant and iconic location, marks a major milestone for our brand. The Oberoi, Mayfair, will offer an intimate retreat embodying both luxury and the city’s dynamic spirit.”

JLL acted on behalf of Grosvenor, while EIH London Investments Ltd was represented by Johnny Sandelson.

