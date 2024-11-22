Construction professionals called on to pay due diligence amid growing Legionella risk

Amid rising concern about the globally increasing risk of Legionella, leading Legionella rapid testing expert Hydrosense is calling construction professionals to take a proactive approach to reducing the risk.
It comes as experts warn that the UK is facing an increased Legionella risk fuelled by climate change and warmer temperatures, providing an ideal breeding ground for Legionella bacteria. It’s estimated that there are between 4,000-6,000 cases of Legionnaires’ disease in the UK each year, killing between 7-12 percent of all those infected.1
In light of this, Hydrosense has revealed some thought-provoking new findings which advocates the need for a faster, more agile and more accurate approach to detect the full spectrum of Legionella pneumophila risk, the main cause of Legionnaires’ disease
The extensive 3rd party study2, conducted by the CDC ELITE laboratory Chemicals Incorporated (CHEM Inc.) of CA, USA, saw Legionella samples using CDC reference Legionella materials tested using both the traditional lab-culture testing (CDC method) and the Hydrosense PRO rapid testing kit. One complete set of samples was processed using the lab culture method – where a culture medium is controlled and observed under laboratory conditions – which took seven days. A further three complete sets of samples were processed using the Hydrosense PRO lateral flow test method, taking just 25 minutes. The results revealed that the Hydrosense method was 100 percent accurate in identifying both L. pneumophila serogroup 1 and serogroups 2-15 from blind samples and gave comparable results to the traditional lab culture testing method but in a much quicker time. All work was completed at CHEM Inc.’s CDC ELITE and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certified testing laboratory.
For Hydrosense, the inference of this insight is that it is clear that the need for an alternative and faster method for Legionella bacteria detection can no longer be ignored.
Greg Rankin, CEO at Hydrosense comments: “The statistics show that the scale and severity of Legionella cases happening in the USA, the UK and Europe are all increasing at alarming levels. With an alarming 1000% increase in the US since 20003 and only recently, the EU observed its highest annual notification rate of Legionnaires’ disease to date.4 Clearly continuing to do what we have previously done is simply not good enough.
“As such, there has never been a more appropriate time for businesses, employers, property owners, construction professionals and the like to act and review how they assess, test and control the risk of exposure to Legionella bacteria.”
Despite being the oldest and most widely accepted technique for the detection of Legionella bacteria, it is well documented that lab culture testing has many limitations. Foremost, most lab culture tests take 7-10 days to return results. Yet Legionella can double in a day. This large time lag means increased exposure and risk for businesses, employees and the public. Water samples can also get damaged in the transportation process, killing the Legionella inside and increasing the risk of a false negative result. Moreover, lab culture testing is also unable to detect Viable but Non-Culturable (VBNC) – which though dormant can still be incredibly dangerous – further compromising the validity of the end result.
As a direct response to this issue, the breakthrough Hydrosense Legionella testing kit was developed to provide an easy and quick testing of water; on-site and without training or experience, with accurate results delivered in just 25 minutes. The result is a huge opportunity for duty managers, water management professionals and installers on the job to take a proactive approach in reducing the growing risk of Legionnaires’ disease.
Greg adds: “To consider the vast progress that has been made in so many areas of medical science over recent years, it appears unfathomable that we still remain very much in the dark ages when it comes to Legionella detection. By moving away from the reliance on traditional lab methods, which take up to two weeks to provide results and ignore some dangerous forms of Legionella bacteria, to more holistic testing regimes that incorporate methods that are much faster, and better at detecting even non-culturable bacteria we have a real opportunity to reduce exposure and protect lives.
“These are unprecedented times. Global temperatures are rising, water systems are becoming increasingly complex and the way we use buildings is changing, which means we must take up the mantle and find better and more effective ways to control what is becoming an increasing Legionella risk.”
