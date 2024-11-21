SP Energy Networks and ‘The Digger Girl’ join forces to promote industry safety

Electricity network operator, SP Energy Networks has joined forces with Scotland-based digger driver, mum of two and social media sensation Amy Underwood – AKA ‘The Digger Girl ®’ – to share crucial safety tips on avoiding electrical hazards when operating machinery.

Their collaboration follows a rise in incidents involving underground cable strikes across the UK, which have resulted in 12 injuries and fatalities over the past year.

With the potential for underground cable strikes to result in power outages, property damage or even severe injury or death, the safety messages produced with ‘The Digger Girl’ Amy are designed to ensure people know what to look out for and what to do to keep themselves and others safe when working near the electricity network.

The Digger Girl – with more than 800,000 followers across her social media channels – is famous for her creative and engaging content, industry expertise and down to earth information and advice about life as a female working in the construction industry.

Previously named as one of the UK’s top 100 women in construction by the National Federation of Builders, she’s now using her popular platforms to share SP Energy Networks’ top tips for staying safe when working near underground cables and overhead lines.

Amy said: “As operators working in the construction industry, safety is the first thing we should all be thinking about when using machinery. When you add in the potential risks of using that equipment around underground cables or overhead powerlines, it’s even more important – we all deserve to go home at the end of the working day.

“That’s why this content with SP Energy Networks is so important for people to see, and I’m proud to be part of these efforts to support a safer work site for operators like me. If I had one bit of advice, it would be to make sure you follow these easy safety tips at all times when on site – they really could save your life!”

Amy’s top tips for staying safe near underground cables and overhead power lines are:

Always assume cables are live.

Never dig when you don’t know what is in the ground. Before you dig, use cable locators (CAT) and request cable plans from SP Energy Networks or your local network provider.

Before you dig, use cable locators (CAT) and request cable plans from SP Energy Networks or your local network provider. Always wear appropriate PPE for excavation work and safe digging techniques near known underground cables (i.e. hand dig).

for excavation work and near known underground cables (i.e. hand dig). Always Look out. Look up! before starting work. Take the time to look for any overhead power lines or electrical installations.

before starting work. Take the time to look for any overhead power lines or electrical installations. Know the size of your equipment and do not operate if this breaches safety distances to overhead cables.

and do not operate if this breaches safety distances to overhead cables. Plan your work in advance and request cable plans from SP Energy Networks or your local network provider. Identify any potential hazards and make a strategy to avoid them. Request a GS6 survey if you are unsure of the overhead line height.

and request cable plans from SP Energy Networks or your local network provider. Identify any potential hazards and make a strategy to avoid them. Request a GS6 survey if you are unsure of the overhead line height. Stay informed on any changes or maintenance work being carried out by SP Energy Networks that might affect your working area.

on any changes or maintenance work being carried out by SP Energy Networks that might affect your working area. Get trained on working safely around electricity, understanding the risks and how to mitigate them is crucial for your safety. Explore training support options with the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), Lantra and Energy Networks Association (ENA).

on working safely around electricity, understanding the risks and how to mitigate them is crucial for your safety. Explore training support options with the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), Lantra and Energy Networks Association (ENA). Have the national 105 electrical emergency helpline number close to hand and report any damage to underground cables or electrical equipment immediately. If anyone is injured, call 999 immediately for medical attention.

Derek Bell, Health and Safety Director at SP Energy Networks, said: “It’s fantastic to have ‘The Digger Girl’ on board to help share SP Energy Networks’ vital messages about recognising potential electrical hazards and how to stay safe while working near the electricity network. We know that many people working in the construction industry will routinely follow this advice, but evidence shows that’s not always the case and one injury – or worse – is one too many when there are lots of ways to keep ourselves safe.

“I’ve no doubt Amy’s reputation as a trusted and respected voice in the industry combined with her brilliant storytelling style will ensure we reach as many people as possible – it really is the perfect way to help boost industry safety.”

For further information and details on SP Energy Networks construction safety advice, please visit www.spenergynetworks.co.uk/safety.

