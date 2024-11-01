Alsecco shortlisted for three INCA Awards

Façade specialist Alsecco has been named as a finalist in three categories at the INCA Awards 2024, which recognise excellence in the external wall insulation sector.

The company has been shortlisted for its work on the landmark Manchester development Victoria House, Eastbourne Harbour’s The Boardwalk, and Sheffield regeneration project The Ironworks.

Victoria House is in the running for ‘New Build: Residential – High Rise’, with Alsecco recognised alongside Complete Wall Solutions, with The Ironworks also shortlisted in the same category. The Boardwalk is a finalist in the ‘Refurbishment: High Rise’ category. All three projects are also nominated for the ‘Judges Choice: Architectural Design – High Rise’ award.

Run by the Insulated Render and Cladding Association (INCA), the awards celebrate the highest standards in external wall insulation (EWI), with submissions across a variety of categories to highlight excellence in a range of building projects.

For Victoria House, Alsecco supplied its Ecomin 400 cladding system with Meldorfer lightweight brick slips to provide external wall insulation and a brick-effect finish to support efficient construction.

The colourful exterior on The Boardwalk saw the use of Alsecco’s Ecomin 300 external insulated render system, which met the unique challenges of a marine environment, with extra precautions taken onsite to minimise the risk of water pollution.

The Ironworks project featured Alsecco’s Ecomin 400 clay brick slip system to create an aesthetic indistinguishable from a traditional brick skin that provided faster construction, reduced requirement for material storage space, and less complex construction processes.

Dean Broughton, Managing Director of Alsecco, said: “The INCA Awards do a fantastic job of shining a spotlight on the excellent work that takes place in the external wall insulation and cladding industry, and we are delighted to have been shortlisted.

“Alsecco is committed to working closely with stakeholders to ensure the highest standards as well as to support efficiency in the delivery of construction projects. The projects shortlisted for Alsecco are an excellent demonstration of this.

“We’re proud to work closely with INCA and its members to drive innovation and best practices in external wall insulation and wish everyone the best of luck.”

