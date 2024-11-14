Evolving to Meet Modern Demands: How FirstPort is Enhancing Client Support

The property management landscape is rapidly transforming, with increasing regulatory requirements and heightened expectations from clients, freeholders, developers, and residential management companies (RMCs). To stay ahead, FirstPort Group is committed to not just meeting these changes but to becoming a proactive partner that brings valuable insights and tailored solutions to the table.

Navigating a Changing Industry

New standards, such as the New Homes Quality Board (NHQB) consumer code introduced in 2022, reflect the sector’s shift towards greater transparency and higher standards. The code establishes new guidelines for how developers work with property managers and communicate with buyers, demanding more clarity and a commitment to quality service.

FirstPort views these regulatory changes as opportunities to better serve both clients and future residents. By understanding the challenges faced by developers, whether related to building safety, leasehold reform, or the NHQB code, FirstPort is able to support clients in navigating complex issues effectively.

Strengthening Client Connections with Dedicated Support

A core part of FirstPort’s approach is through its Client Services team, which acts as the link between clients and the operational aspects of property management. The team’s role is to identify challenges and create solutions that address both immediate concerns and the long-term needs of developments. In a sector where digital transformation is key, FirstPort is also exploring new digital tools to improve client engagement and streamline service delivery.

Fostering Collaboration with Developer Clients

One of FirstPort’s recent initiatives has been training programmes for developer sales teams working on new-build projects. Often, buyers are not fully aware of the role of a property manager and the associated costs, which can lead to misunderstandings. By directly training sales teams, FirstPort helps them communicate the benefits of property management to prospective buyers. This approach has been well-received, with clients noting the value of having well-informed teams.

Increasingly, developers are recognising the benefits of collaborating with property managers early in the planning stages. Involving FirstPort early allows for forward-thinking solutions around the long-term management and sustainability of a development. From establishing appropriate budgets to considering biodiversity goals, this proactive collaboration ensures that FirstPort’s services are seamlessly integrated into the vision for the development from the outset.

Enhancing the Service Model

As client expectations evolve, FirstPort is adapting its service model to provide more localised and accessible support. By regionalising client services and establishing dedicated account managers, FirstPort is able to offer clients a closer and more personalised level of support. This structure not only enhances relationship-building but also enables faster, more responsive service tailored to local needs.

Looking Ahead

FirstPort’s focus as the industry evolves is on building deeper relationships with clients through exceptional service, collaborative planning, and insightful guidance. By remaining flexible and proactive, FirstPort is ready to meet the industry’s challenges head-on and continue delivering a valuable and supportive service for its clients.

Jess Farrell, Director of Client Services, The FirstPort Group

