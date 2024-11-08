FUTURE Designs, the leading UK lighting manufacturer, remains as ambitious as ever, as it announces the plan for continued success of the business.

David Clements will take on role of Chairman, moving away from the day-to-day running of the business, to focus on strategic growth in key global markets across Europe and the Middle East, whilst pushing forward with the expansion of the carbon carefulTM initiative into other market sectors. Oliver Clements will become Managing Director with responsibility for the overall business operations.

Succession planning for FUTURE Designs began five years ago with the creation of the Employee Ownership Trust. This was initiated for the long-term benefit of all employees and the continued legacy of the organisation. Since then, there has been a focused strategy to develop and strengthen the senior management team, alongside a significant investment to increase the expertise and skill sets within the business.

After nine years in Farringdon the business has relocated the design and technology centre to Soho. This represents a major investment to increase its presence and visibility, creating an industry hub for networking and knowledge sharing.

Oliver Clements

Oliver Clements, Managing Director of FUTURE Designs says:

“The foundations for business growth have been set for many years. My role is to maintain our strong legacy and ensure even greater success for the future. Continuity of business is paramount and I look forward to increasing and developing FUTURE Designs with my co-directors, Leon Ellis, Technical Director and Paul Noad, Operations Director, alongside our senior management team.

The wider marketplace is continually evolving and I remain as dedicated to our customers as ever, ensuring that the latest innovations and technologies are integrated throughout our manufacturing processes and product development. The rigorous attention to detail to guarantee quality at every level, with an exemplary service in delivery and after-care will always be a hallmark of the business.”

David Clements

David Clements Chairman of FUTURE Designs, comments:

“FUTURE Designs was created in 1991 and has organically grown to become one of the top five privately owned lighting manufacturer in the UK. It is a business built on our enduring ability to meet the exacting needs of our clients. I am excited for the management team, led by Oliver, to create their own path for future success, building on the strong foundations of FUTURE Designs. We have always remained at the forefront of innovation in this sector and there is still much to be excited about as we strive to always deliver the best product and outcomes for our valued customers.”

