Fortel Group Appoints Anthony Nelson as Business Development Manager

Fortel Group, one of the UK’s leading suppliers of construction labour, has announced the

appointment of Anthony Nelson as Business Development Manager. With over 20 years of

experience across various sectors of the construction industry, Anthony brings a wealth of

knowledge and expertise that will play a key role in Fortel’s plans to diversify its offerings.

Anthony’s career began at Winvic, where he rose through the ranks over 18 years, holding

positions from trainee to project manager. His extensive experience with main contractors

provided him with a deep understanding of project management and business development.

Following his time at Winvic, Anthony moved to an architectural metalwork supplier, where

he spent four years as Business Development Director.

Reflecting on his new role at Fortel, Anthony said: “I’m excited to be joining Fortel at a time

when the company is looking to broaden its scope. Fortel has a strong reputation in concrete

services, and I’m looking forward to leveraging my experience to help the company transition

into turnkey projects. The potential for growth is significant, and I’m eager to be a part of it.”

In his new role, Anthony will support Fortel’s concrete services, where the company is a

leading UK specialist in concrete slabs. Fortel’s comprehensive offerings include internal

slabs, composite decks, structural toppings, and external yard flooring, serving diverse

sectors.

Amar Sandhawalia, Chief Operating Officer at Fortel Group, expressed his confidence in

Anthony’s abilities: “Anthony’s extensive background in both main contracting and

subcontracting makes him the perfect candidate to lead our business development. His

knowledge and leadership will be critical as we move into new areas, and we’re excited to

see the impact he will have on Fortel’s future.”

Fortel Group, headquartered in Walsall, is a major player in the construction industry,

supplying labour for rail, infrastructure, and large-scale construction projects throughout the

UK.

For more information, visit www.fortel.co.uk

