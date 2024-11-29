G F Tomlinson becomes Associate Trust Partner with Derby County Community Trust

Midlands contractor, G F Tomlinson, has announced a new partnership venture with Derby County Community Trust (DCCT), marking the company as an Associate Trust Partner for the remainder of 2024 and into 2025.

As part of this exciting collaboration, G F Tomlinson has made a donation to support the vital work DCCT delivers throughout the local community and, in return the contractor’s own employees can benefit from the Trust’s extensive mental health programmes which include tailored workshops and seminars that promote well-being and mental health support within the workplace.

As part of the partnership, G F Tomlinson will be the Front Shirt Sponsor for Derby County’s U14 Female Team and this sponsorship forms part of Derby County’s Female Talent Pathway, providing valuable opportunities for young female footballers from the local area.

As part of the support, the contractor will contribute to the cost of their training programme which has faced cuts in funding from the FA in recent years, alongside supplying the U14 team with kits for the 2024/2025 season.

G F Tomlinson has also committed to sponsoring Harrison’s Hub Community Meals, a key DCCT initiative that provides hot meals and drinks to the homeless, elderly, and other vulnerable members of society. The team will actively participate by providing volunteers for two of these meal events—one in January 2025 and another in April 2025—offering not only a helping hand but a listening ear to those in need.

Andy Sewards, Group Chairman at G F Tomlinson, said: “We are proud to partner with Derby County Community Trust to support them in the invaluable work they do for the local community. As a business deeply rooted in Derby for over 130 years, we clearly see the trust’s initiatives make a real difference to daily lives, something of which is incredibly close to our hearts.

“We’re delighted to contribute to both the future of young talent and the well-being of the wider community, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our values as a business.”

Pete Collins, Fundraising and Partnerships Manager at Derby County Community Trust, said: “We are delighted to welcome G F Tomlinson as an Associate Trust Partner. Their support will be instrumental in helping us continue our vital community programmes. Sponsorship of the U14 Female Team and their involvement with Harrison’s Hub Community Meals demonstrates a deep commitment to making a tangible difference and we look forward to building a strong relationship and seeing the positive impact of their involvement.”

G F Tomlinson is also exploring ways to collaborate with Derby County’s Female Talent Pathway educational programmes, to promote careers in construction to young women. As part of the initiative, the company is keen to provide valuable insights into the wide range of opportunities within the industry, aiming to inspire the next generation of female talent to consider construction as a viable and rewarding career path.

