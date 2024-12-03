Quintain marks national tree week, celebrating the planting of over 1,000 trees in Wembley Park

Quintain, the asset manager and development company behind London’s renowned culture and entertainment hub, Wembley Park, is showcasing its commitment to biodiversity and natural capital this National Tree Week. Aligned with the start of the UK’s annual tree planting season, National Tree Week runs from 23rd November to 1st December 2024, bringing the conservation sector, volunteers and dendrophiles together.

This National Tree Week, Quintain is celebrating the planting of over 1,000 trees across Wembley Park’s public realm and resident podium gardens in accordance with its award-winning, site-wide tree planting strategy. This strategy has been in place since 2005, at which time there were just a few dozen trees dotted across the entire 85-acre Wembley Park site. Now, there are 1,333 trees flourishing in the neighbourhood, with an impressive survival rate of 99.5% following the implementation of a careful management approach. The trees are spread across the entire estate, including public areas and the gardens of those living with Quintain’s management company, Quintain Living.

Trees play a key role in Quintain’s placemaking strategy, not simply for aesthetic purposes but for their role in delivering a sense of connection to nature (with a resulting boost to visitors’ and residents’ mental wellbeing) and in enhancing local air quality.

Wembley Park’s trees span an impressive 103 species. They include Snowy Mespilus, English Oak, Pin Oak, London Plane, Lime, Double White Cherry, Japanese Flowering Cherry, Dogwood, Hop-Hornbeam, Japanese Stewartia, Japanese Maple, Birch, Silver Birch, Sweetgum, Ginkgo and many more. Different species are used to create distinctly different vibes across the neighbourhood, boosting the distinctive character of its various public and residential areas. One of the most recent new species in 2024 is the Tupelo Tree with stunning Autumn foliage. You can see them in Union Park.

Tree-lined Olympic Way is a notable example of this, with pairs of trees used to draw the eye along the promenade towards Wembley Stadium. Trees from temperate zones around the globe are used to create a sense of arrival and destination, while celebrating different cultures and enhancing biodiversity as part of the neighbourhood’s overall tree matrix. The avenue of ‘champion trees’ uses height, texture and colour to create a heightened sense of interest along the boulevard. In total, 62 trees of 25 species line the famous pedestrian zone leading up to the stadium, including 24 matched pairs.

Quintain’s tree-planting strategy extends to ensuring residents and visitors have ample opportunities to enjoy the leafy Wembley Park neighbourhood. The firm has a dedicated Wembley Park hub on the Greentalk platform, which shares a selection of mapped walking routes that take in some of the area’s most notable and impressive trees. Walkers can also devise their own routes, focused on passing specific green points of interest along the way. Guided walks also take place, with Julian Tollast, Head of Masterplanning and Design at Quintain, on hand to talk participants through the technical aspects involved in urban tree planting and maintenance at such a scale.

Tree maintenance is a priority for the Quintain team. With some trees decades old and an average canopy size of 20 sqm, tree health is excellent across the neighbourhood, from the extensive planting in Union Park and the many residents’ gardens and pocket parks, to the trees along the wide boulevards. The character of the latter changes in line with the seasons, serving as welcome shade in the summer to beautiful creations adorned with twinkling lights throughout the festive period.

Across the neighbourhood, Wembley Park’s design teams have measurable targets for Biodiversity Net Gain and Urban Green Factor, providing encouragement to boost wildlife-friendly planting and maintain the existing glorious greenery. In 2022 alone, an additional 380 sqm of tree cover was added to the neighbourhood, while the total amount of public realm delivered at Wembley Park to date runs to 98,324 sqm. That equates to 38.75 trees per hectare across the entire estate.

“The abundant, flourishing growth of the greenery around Wembley Park delivers a huge range of benefits as part of Quintain’s sustainability strategy. National Tree Week serves as an excellent reminder of the importance of such greenery and we are delighted to be celebrating the planting and survival of more than 1,000 trees across Wembley Park. From headline environmental benefits and enhancement to air quality to positively impacting the mental wellbeing of all those who spend time in the neighbourhood, Wembley Park’s trees provide much to celebrate. Every tree is logged on a publicly accessible online tree map – Greentalk – accessible through the Wembley Park Website. Treemendous!”

Julian Tollast, Head of Masterplanning and Design, Quintain

Moving forward, Quintain’s tree-planting strategy will continue to centre on three key areas: biodiversity, natural capital and pollution prevention, with an overarching objective of preserving, protecting and improving biodiversity across all of the asset manager’s developments. Within Wembley Park, the focus is on reconnecting the surrounding network of natural ecosystems and wildlife corridors and providing open space within the heart of Wembley. This will encompass further planting over the coming years, not only as part of the opening of a new section of Union Park, but within podium gardens for new residential developments and across other areas of public realm.

