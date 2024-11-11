Glencar announces completion of £32.5M, 302,844 sq. ft multi-unit industrial development for Wrenbridge in Aylesford

Being marketed as ‘Click Aylesford’ the six-unit development is situated at a strategic development site in Aylesford with three units pre-let ahead of completion .

Glencar, a leading UK construction company known for its innovative and sustainable approach and who was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, has today announced that is has completed construction of a new £32.5M six-unit industrial warehouse development, totalling 302,844 sq. ft, for long-term customer and leading property development company Wrenbridge and its funding partner Bridges at a strategic development site in Aylesford Kent, named ‘Click Aylesford’.

The works saw the construction of all six warehouse units simultaneously, with each completed in shell form, including finished open-plan offices at first-floor level. The development took 52 weeks to build, with three units already pre-let before completion.

The buildings have been constructed to Net Zero Carbon, are EPC A+ rated, and achieved the BREEAM ‘Excellent’ certification.

Speaking about the project, Roy Jones, Glencar Managing Director London and South, said: “We are very happy to once again successfully work with and deliver for our long-term and much esteemed repeat customer, Wrenbridge, on this development.

Click Aylesford is an outstanding project where sustainability and strategic location really do ‘click’ together. The development offers contemporary, well-designed buildings built to the highest possible standards to ensure the impact on the environment is minimized.

The buildings, by design, will bring over £500,000 per annum savings on energy bills across the entire scheme, equating to a saving of approximately £1.81 per sq. ft per annum. This is hugely significant for potential occupiers, with the new space already much sought after, which is reflected in the fact that three units are already let.

I would like to pay special thanks to the excellent team that worked on this development, who have delivered another exceptional result that we can be proud of. We look forward to working together with Wrenbridge again and continuing our strong partnership.”

