FIREM Proposes 1.3m sq ft Logistics Hub in Chorley

FI Real Estate Management (FIREM) has submitted plans to Chorley Council for a major 1.3 million sq ft industrial development, strategically positioned on 100 acres near the Chorley and Blackburn border at Junction 3 of the M65. Designed to address a regional shortage of large industrial spaces, the project proposes two substantial units to meet growing demand for logistics and industrial facilities in the area.

The proposed development is anticipated to bring significant economic benefits, with FIREM estimating up to 1,300 new jobs and a boost of nearly £400 million to the local economy. Although the site falls within the Green Belt, the Central Lancashire Local Plan has earmarked the M65 corridor in Chorley as a key area for future employment and development.

Tim Knowles, founder and managing director of FIREM, highlighted the strategic importance of the scheme: “There are currently no commercial spaces of this scale in the region. This development will attract a new wave of businesses to Chorley and drive job creation for the local community.”

This ambitious proposal follows FIREM’s ongoing redevelopment of the Botany Bay site, a three-phase, 1 million sq ft project off Junction 8 of the M61. “Our latest plans aim to draw more inward investment into Chorley and its surroundings. As a long-term investor, we’ll manage this site as a driver for future growth in the region,” Knowles added.

FIREM’s expansion has been rapid, with the firm currently delivering 2.3 million sq ft of new-build space in Chorley, alongside a prominent presence on Wrexham Industrial Estate, where it holds a 3.1 million sq ft portfolio. Nationwide, FIREM’s holdings span 15 million sq ft, underscoring its role as a key player in the UK’s industrial and logistics landscape.

