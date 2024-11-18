GLP advances Clean Energy programme in the Netherlands with completion of solar project at Venlo Belfeld

GLP, a leading global business builder, owner, developer, and operator of logistics real estate, digital infrastructure, renewable energy, and related technologies, announces that GLP Clean Energy, its renewable energy business in Europe, has completed a new installation of a rooftop solar PV system at its logistics centre in Belfeld, in the Netherlands.

GLP’s Venlo Belfeld logistics centre of approximately 3,8000 SQM, has been equipped with 8,000 solar panels across its roof, with 4.6MWp of power generation capacity that will supply the annual equivalent of 1,145 Dutch households. The project is expected to save around 1,400 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions per year, helping to improve air quality and environmental health around the municipality of Venlo.

The entire electricity output of approximately 4,200 MWh per year will be sold to Scholt Energy, a Dutch independent energy supplier. This arrangement allows for the generated power to be directed to the grid, where it will contribute to the broader energy mix used by regional and national consumers.

Acquired by GLP in April 2022, the Venlo Belfeld logistics centre is situated along several important trade routes, namely the A61, A67 and A73 motorways, positioning it as one of the most desirable areas for European logistics operations in the Netherlands.

The Venlo Belfeld facility carries a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ certification. It features a range of biodiversity initiatives including the provision of habitat corridors for local native species, nesting habitats for insects, birds, and bats, a variety of ecologically valuable plants, and four bat pole boxes near the boundaries of the property. These efforts to preserve local biodiversity underline GLP’s commitments to sustainability and to the protection and promotion of the natural environment.

Stefano Fissolo, Senior Director, GLP Clean Energy: “We recognise the importance of helping to accelerate the energy transition and work towards a clean energy future by leveraging the opportunity of our extensive property portfolio.”

Philippe Hendriks, Country Director Netherlands & Belgium at GLP, said: “The integration of renewable energy solutions into logistics assets is essential to enabling our sector to meet its net zero targets and secure long-term asset value. As we continue to expand our presence in the Netherlands, we are proud to be providing our customers with high-quality, sustainable logistics facilities that are built for the future, while at the same time supporting the Netherlands’ energy transition goals.”

