Peel Waters’ Basin3 employment campus approved

Medway Council has formalised its planning decision, approving the regeneration of an 18-acre Industrial Estate.

Formalisation follows on from Secretary of State for Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s decision to not call-in plans submitted by Peel Waters.

Peel Waters’ approved employment campus is expected to triple the number of jobs on site and attract several sectors aligned with the local and regional growth strategy.

The approved scheme will also open up half a kilometre of waterfront to the public for the first time in the site’s history.

Medway Council has formalised its planning decision to approve the regeneration of an 18-acre Industrial Estate in Gillingham, Kent, into a high-spec, sustainable employment and enterprise campus named Basin3. Medway Council’s Planning Committee approved the application for Basin3 in May 2024, the formalisation of the planning decision means the plans can now progress.

The council’s approval follows on from The Secretary of State for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government decision to not call-in the plans and allowing the planning decision for Basin3 to be determined by the local authority.

The approved plans were submitted by waterside regeneration specialists Peel Waterswho are the landowners of the site. Peel Waters’ proposals will transform the existing brownfield land into circa 31,000m² of adaptable workspace and is estimated to triple the number of jobs on site.

Basin3’s high-quality, sustainable and versatile waterfront space will actively promote job creation by catering to businesses aligned with the council’s target growth sectors. These sectors include creative, manufacturing and technology; life sciences; IT, health and digital along with dedicated spaces and workshops for start-ups and smaller independent businesses.

Located opposite Medway’s university cluster, Basin3 will act as a catalyst for innovation and collaboration; helping retain talent and knowledge in Medway, by creating new opportunities for graduates.

Future-proofing the site against climate change has also been at the forefront of the approved plans. Peel will improve flood resilience, and all the new buildings will utilise green technology and be at the cutting edge of energy efficiency.

Enhanced connectivity and improved sustainable transport options have also been key to Peel Waters’ vision for Basin3. The approved development will see the creation of a new waterside footpath and cycle way stretching over half a kilometre, connecting existing residential communities as well as safely opening up part of the Medway waterfront to the public for the first time in its history.

The approved Basin3 development aligns with all the relevant policies in Medway’s statutory development plan and the National Planning Policy Framework; receiving no objections from the statutory consultees.

James Whittaker, Managing Director, Peel Waters said: “Basin3 will provide a fantastic opportunity for employment and growth in Medway and we are really pleased with the decision from both Medway Council’s Planning Committee to approve the application and the government’s decision to not call-in this development.

“This decision means we can now focus on delivering Basin3, working with our partners to build a high-quality, sustainable employment campus that will complement the surrounding business, educational and residential communities. By having outline planning permission for this brownfield site, it builds a stronger case to attract in both prospective employers and inward investment.

“Basin3 will bring with it many benefits for the wider community, including a tree-lined waterfront promenade with new cycle and pedestrian routes, as well as an improved coastal path route. Celebrating the sites heritage in an inclusive and accessible way is also important to us and we want to work with local community groups to observe the history of the docks before it became an industrial estate.

“Sitting adjacent to Medway’s university cluster, our aspirations for Basin3 have significant synergies with these universities which will bring further benefits to Medway as a whole, retaining talent and thereby attracting employers that are fundamental to our regeneration plans on this important waterfront site.”

Peel Waters has a strong track record of waterside regeneration across the UK, with sites in Liverpool, Wirral, Greater Manchester and Glasgow. The neighbouring Chatham Waters development which sits next to the Basin3 site is Peel Waters’ largest regeneration project in the south.

To date, Peel has invested over £125million into their Chatham Waters scheme, delivered significant infrastructure and public realm improvements including over £7million of highway improvements, flood defence and land remediation. They have created 750 new jobs, built 237 affordable homes, another 391 homes for rent and sale, a large ASDA Superstore, a Marston’s family pub and restaurant, retail units, The Waterfront University Technical College offering on-site stem-focussed education specialising in construction and engineering; and an elderly/care development is soon to start construction.

More information can be found about Basin3 at: basin3.co.uk

Find out more about Peel Waters here: www.peelwaters.co.uk

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals