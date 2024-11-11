GRAHAM appointed as construction partner for Greystar’s Stratford Mill residential development

GRAHAM has been appointed by global investment, development, and real estate management company, Greystar, as the construction partner for its Stratford Mill scheme.

Backed by a £68.5 million debt facility arranged by Societe Generale, the project will regenerate a brownfield site in Stratford, East London, delivering high-quality housing and community amenities to the area. GRAHAM will lead the construction of 247 apartments, including 42 affordable homes funded by Sovereign Network Group (SNG), with completion expected in autumn 2026.

The development will feature buildings ranging from two to twelve storeys, offering a balanced mix of residential and commercial spaces to serve the community. With a focus on quality and accessibility, the project will deliver both market-rate and affordable housing, commercial spaces, landscaped green areas, and modern amenities designed to enhance residents’ wellbeing and foster community connections.

The Stratford Mill scheme reflects Greystar’s commitment to improving the provision of housing through sustainable, resident-focused development. Located near Stratford and Stratford International stations, the area provides excellent transport connections, with City Mill Lock and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park within easy reach for residents. The project will feature a mix of amenities designed to promote wellness and a sense of community among tenants, underscoring Greystar’s focus on elevating the living experience.

Dan Thompson, UK Managing Director, Development, Greystar, said: “We’re very excited to see our development at Stratford Mill progress, thanks to the debt facility secured from Societe Generale, our contractor GRAHAM and SNG who will forward fund 42 affordable homes. Greystar is dedicated to delivering high-quality housing across multiple communities.”

Pat O’Hare, Regional Director at GRAHAM, commented: “Stratford Mill will deliver much-needed homes with a strong emphasis on quality, and we’re thrilled to partner with Greystar on a development that combines smart design with a real focus on community. Our focus will be on delivering a high-quality, sustainable build that meets the demands of modern living while supporting the broader community objectives through affordable housing and green spaces.”

