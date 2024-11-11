Vistry Group to Develop 475 New Homes in Hinckley, Leicestershire

Vistry Group, a leading UK provider of mixed-tenure housing, has acquired a major site in Hinckley, Leicestershire, with plans to develop 475 new homes. The £140 million project will be located east of Stoke Road and north of Normandy Way, providing a mix of affordable, private rental, and open market homes across the Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes brands.

Of the new homes, 30% will be affordable, 25% allocated for the private rental sector, and the remaining 45% available for purchase. All homes will be built using sustainable timber frame panels from the Vistry Works factory in nearby Bardon, Leicestershire, helping to speed up construction while lowering environmental impact. Each home constructed with this method will emit 14,460kg less CO₂ compared to traditional builds, significantly reducing the site’s carbon footprint.

Vistry will also showcase their project at the upcoming UKREiiF (UK Real Estate Investment & Infrastructure Forum) with a dedicated pavilion, where discussions on affordable housing, sustainability, and innovation will be held, further solidifying Vistry’s leadership in community-focused, eco-friendly housing development.

Andy Reynolds, Managing Director of Vistry South East Midlands, expressed enthusiasm for the project: “This acquisition marks a major step in addressing the housing shortage in Leicestershire. The new site will bring high-quality, well-connected homes suited to a range of residents and life stages.”

Richborough, a premier UK land promoter, facilitated the deal after securing planning permission in early 2024. Jordan Gresham, Group Disposals Director at Richborough, commended Vistry’s vision for the project: “We’re thrilled to see this development move forward. Special thanks go to our team and consultants, as well as to our late honorary director, Steve Louth, whose vision was key to this project.”

This development promises to enhance housing availability in the region while advancing sustainable building practices.

