Granton Waterfront: Edinburgh’s £1.3bn Vision for a Sustainable Future

Edinburgh City Council has greenlit the transformative £1.3 billion Granton Waterfront Regeneration Project, a bold initiative that aims to redefine the northern coastline as a vibrant, sustainable community. Collaborating with Cruden Homes, the development will bring 847 net-zero-ready homes to life, establishing it as Scotland’s most ambitious brownfield redevelopment.

A Sustainable Vision for Urban Living

Set for delivery between 2025 and 2032, the first phase of the project will introduce a variety of housing options, including homes for sale, social rent, and mid-market rent. These will be complemented by a new primary school, commercial units, expansive public and open spaces, and enhanced sustainable transport links. At its core, the development embraces environmental responsibility, featuring a cutting-edge low-carbon heat network and active travel routes that prioritise cycling and walking, supporting a greener way of life for residents.

Honouring Heritage While Building the Future

Beyond sustainability, the Granton Waterfront project celebrates the area’s rich industrial and cultural heritage. The iconic Granton Gasholder, a striking remnant of the city’s gasworks past, will be repurposed into a dynamic public park, offering residents and visitors a distinctive recreational space. Similarly, the restoration of the historic Granton Station will create a vibrant cultural and community hub, complete with a new square to foster social connections.

A Catalyst for Change

The Granton Waterfront regeneration aligns with Edinburgh’s broader goals of creating inclusive, climate-conscious neighbourhoods while addressing the city’s housing needs. As part of the council’s commitment to tackling the climate emergency, the project represents a landmark moment in combining urban development with environmental stewardship.

Once complete, this landmark regeneration will not only enhance the city’s northern coastline but also establish a blueprint for sustainable, community-focused developments across Scotland.

