Huyton’s Transformation: £50m Redevelopment Plan Gets Green Light

Knowsley Council has approved funding for the first phase of an ambitious 10-year redevelopment plan that will reshape Huyton town centre. The transformative project includes a new council headquarters, a 130-room hotel, and 72 affordable one- and two-bedroom apartments, laying the foundation for a revitalised community hub.

Set to inject up to £50 million into the local economy, the redevelopment is expected to create approximately 1,700 new jobs. The project spans over seven acres, replacing outdated 1970s council buildings with modern, purpose-built infrastructure that reflects the needs of a growing and dynamic population.

The council’s masterplan doesn’t stop there. Future phases could include additional office spaces and up to 300 new homes, cementing Huyton’s place as a vibrant destination for residents, businesses, and visitors alike.

With this bold initiative, Huyton town centre is poised to become a modern and thriving focal point for the region, ensuring a bright future for its community.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals