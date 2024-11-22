Green Light for £70m Sustainable Living Project in Manchester

Plans for a £70 million sustainable build-to-rent (BTR) development in Manchester city centre have been unanimously approved by Manchester City Council. The 23-storey residential scheme, proposed by property investment and development company Zephyr X, will be located at the corner of Carnarvon Street and Cheetham Hill Road.

The project will feature 237 high-quality one- and two-bedroom apartments, alongside a ground-floor commercial space, and is expected to break ground next year. Zephyr X Managing Director Graham Haydon-White expressed his gratitude to the council, saying:

“Our development represents an exciting opportunity to support the ongoing regeneration of this vibrant corner of Manchester, addressing the strong demand for premium city-centre accommodation. We are eager to appoint contractors and commence work on site next year.”

Designed by award-winning Manchester architects Hawkins\Brown, the building aims to add an elegant touch to the city’s skyline. It will complement the growing cluster of developments in the Great Ducie Street, Green Quarter, and Red Bank areas, blending sustainability with modern design.

Known for its expertise in BTR and healthcare facilities, Zephyr X continues to deliver innovative, state-of-the-art living spaces that prioritise cutting-edge design and advanced technology. This latest project is set to play a key role in Manchester’s urban regeneration, enhancing the area’s appeal for residents and businesses alike.

