2,500 New Homes for Wiltshire: Persimmon and Barratt Team Up for Major Trowbridge Development

A transformative housing project is set to take shape in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, as developers Persimmon and Barratt Homes Bristol join forces to deliver up to 2,500 new homes. This landmark collaboration marks a significant step forward in meeting housing demand and enhancing local infrastructure.

Persimmon has been working closely with Wiltshire Council to secure outline planning permission for the expansive 177-hectare urban extension. Now, with half the site acquired by Barratt Homes Bristol, the ambitious project moves closer to realisation. The scheme will be delivered jointly by Persimmon, Charles Church, Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Redrow Homes, with outline planning permission expected early in the new year.

The development promises high-quality, energy-efficient homes alongside a multi-million-pound investment in local services, including education, healthcare, transport, and recycling facilities. Residents will benefit from 68 hectares of public open space, incorporating play areas, green spaces, sports pitches, and allotments.

A strong emphasis on biodiversity is central to the plans, with the retention of key habitats, extensive planting, bird and bat boxes, and sustainable drainage systems. The project also includes measures to protect and support bat species near Biss Wood and Green Lane Nature Park, alongside the creation of an ecology visitors’ centre.

Additionally, the scheme will feature the Yarnbrook and West Ashton Relief Road, a critical infrastructure project to improve local connectivity.

Developers’ Vision for a Thriving Community

Seb Spiller, Deputy Managing Director for Persimmon Homes and Charles Church Wessex, highlighted the project’s wide-ranging benefits:

“Persimmon is thrilled to collaborate with Barratt Redrow on this exciting development. With strategic highway improvements, biodiversity initiatives, environmental features, and significant investment in public services, this project will meet local and national housing needs while creating a vibrant community in Trowbridge.

“Large-scale projects like this alleviate the housing crisis, drive economic growth, and provide wider benefits for the local area. We look forward to working with Wiltshire Council and our partners to make this vision a reality.”

Rob Hart, Managing Director of Barratt Homes Bristol, echoed these sentiments:

“We’re delighted to play a key role in this venture, bringing much-needed homes to Trowbridge. Alongside high-quality housing, our initiatives, such as the key worker deposit scheme and shared ownership options, are helping more people achieve homeownership and strengthen the local community.”

With its focus on sustainable development, robust infrastructure, and community well-being, the Trowbridge project represents a major milestone for housing in Wiltshire, setting a new standard for urban living in the region.

