Jewson signs sponsorship deal with Shetland Girls & Women’s FC

Leading national builders’ merchant Jewson has agreed a three-year sponsorship deal with Shetland Girls & Women’s Football Club, providing new kits for more than 140 players and donations to fund the Club’s place at the 2025 Orkney Island Games.

As the first club in Shetland to achieve the Scottish Football Association Quality Mark Bronze Award this year, Shetland Girls & Women’s FC has teams ranging from under nine years old up to the adult team, which recently secured a spot at the 2025 Orkney Island Games.

Jewson’s sponsorship deal will help towards the cost of attending the Games, as well as ongoing running costs and a new kit for all players.

Wayne Uren, Branch Manager at Jewson Lerwick, says: “As an active member of the Shetland community, we are always looking for new ways to give something back, ranging from product donations to lending our time and expertise to construction projects in the region.

“We’ve been following the journey of Shetland Girls & Women’s FC for some time and we are all incredibly proud of their recent achievements, so it felt like the right time to step up our support and agree the sponsorship deal that will provide vital funds to the club over the next three years.”

Kay Anderson, Club Chairperson at Shetland Girls & Women’s FC, said: “We are very grateful to Jewson Lerwick for their generous sponsorship deal, which will enable us to continue reaching our ambitious goals for the club and look ahead to the 2025 Orkney Island Games.

“The club was formed in 2017 with just a handful of players and we now have more than 140 girls and women playing with us, as well as almost 50 volunteers. We recently appointed a new management team and feel confident that – with the support of our sponsors – we have a bright future ahead.”

Shetland Girls & Women’s Football Club

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals