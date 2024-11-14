Kadans Science Partner officially launches new R&D facility MAYDE

Kadans Science Partner is excited to today announce the official opening of their new state-of-the-art laboratory building MAYDE, 5-10 Brandon Road.

Located in King’s Cross, London, MAYDE is the most recent high-specification office and laboratory building to join the world-famous Knowledge Quarter. This new laboratory scheme of 114,000 sq ft includes high-quality good-manufacturing-practices (GMP) pilot plant facilities and is the only space in London offering GMP manufacturing facilities alongside R&D and office space. This includes one floor of fully fitted lab and office space ready to occupy immediately.

The building was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided tours for guests, and speeches from Steve Bates, CEO BioIndustry Association (BIA) and James Sheppard, International Head of Asset Management at Kadans Science Partner.

Will Fogden, Senior Development Manager at Kadans said:

“We are thrilled to announce the official launch celebration of MAYDE, 5-10 Brandon Road. The space offers a unique opportunity for tenants to expand from R&D into commercialisation all under one roof with GMP manufacturing facilities alongside R&D and office space. It has been an exciting journey to reach this stage from inception all the way through to completion and we look forward to welcoming in new tenants.

MAYDE is the first of four buildings within Kadan’s ownership at Tileyard, in King’s Cross providing over 350,000 sq ft of science innovation space. We are excited to continue our expansion and building on this already vibrant Science and Innovation ecosystem.”

Construction began in 2022 with the intention of creating a space that boasted a high technical specification.

