‘Cutting-edge’ planetarium set to complete this month

ENHANCING science education, work on the UK’s newest planetarium for more than a decade is progressing rapidly at its Nottinghamshire site, with the £6.8 million project set to complete by the end of November.

Funded by the UK Government, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Garfield Weston Foundation, Wolfson Foundation, the Foyle Foundation and numerous other donors, the new planetarium forms part of the Sherwood Observatory, which is being transformed into a leading regional education and exhibition space off Coxmoor Road in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

The internal fit-out is now well underway, with equipment including a ten-metre diameter hemispherical screen and projectors being installed that will show tours of the solar system and beyond. The planetarium will feature 59 seats and will be disability accessible.

Multi-disciplinary consultancy Pick Everard is behind the scheme, delivering project and cost management services.

Nick Hanson, associate cost manager at Pick Everard, said: “This is an exciting project that is contributing positively to the local area with a world leading science and education facility.

“The Sherwood Observatory is of huge historical significance and draws on our expertise of delivering high quality visitor attractions, with protected elements sensitively treated and managed through robust stakeholder management plans.

“Our team is fully invested in helping deliver this unique undertaking, which will have a transformative impact on regional tourism and economy drives.”

Midlands contractor G F Tomlinson delivered the construction works for the multi-million pound planetarium – completing pre-construction design and planning through SCAPE’s Beyond the Public Sector Framework.

Jason Ainsworth, framework construction manager at G F Tomlinson, said: “We feel very privileged to be part of such an exciting and unique project in the region, and once finished, the state-of-the-art centre promises to be a pivotal tourism and educational hub.

“Alongside attracting thousands of visitors to the region and raising awareness of the local area and history of the site, it also provides opportunities for STEM careers for future generations to come. This was made possible due to our early involvement and collaborative working with the client team and consultants, facilitated through the SCAPE Beyond the Public sector Framework”.

The new planetarium design incorporates the existing Victorian subterranean reservoir, which will see its original features, such as the intricate brick arches, kept to preserve the history of the building.

The ambitious plans for the site aim to create a unique, world-class facility that will rival those elsewhere in the UK.

Councillor Matthew Relf, executive lead member for regeneration, growth and local planning at Ashfield District Council, said: “It is wonderful to see construction of the new planetarium and science centre nearing completion. It has been a monumental effort by all involved.

“It will be a fantastic place for schools and youth groups as well as individuals and families to come and see shows about space and science. We know this will light the fire and passion for future scientists and engineers in the area.

“It has been a privilege to be part of the journey of seeing this move from an initial pitched idea while walking around the dark Victoria water tank, to securing the funding and now seeing the space transformed into a modern and exciting facility. I could not be more excited to see my first show in the finished planetarium.

“This really will be an incredible asset for the district and broader region and will inspire so many people with the wonders of space and inspire many onto new and exciting careers.”

Steve Wallace, planetarium project manager and chairman at Sherwood Observatory, said: “This is going to be a cutting-edge facility and it has been fascinating to work on. We are now moving to the next stage where a specialist planetarium creator is on site transforming the dome.

“It is a very unique bit of software that offers theatrical shows and give visitors an immersive tour of the solar system where they can go from planet to planet and then out into the wider Milky Way and Universe.”

The planetarium at Sherwood Observatory is the latest development Pick Everard has worked on in the region, following the recent opening of a new ‘Green Heart’ space as part of the £2 billion Broad Marsh regeneration project in Nottingham city centre.

