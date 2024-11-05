Landsec Proposes Transformative Redevelopment of Lewisham Shopping Centre

LandsecU+I, the regeneration arm of FTSE100 real estate giant Landsec, has submitted ambitious plans to transform Lewisham Shopping Centre into a vibrant, sustainable town centre. The proposed redevelopment aims to deliver a blend of housing, green spaces, and lively social areas, revitalising the site while preserving its role as a community hub.

The plans envision 1,700 new homes, 445 co-living units, and accommodation for up to 660 students. Alongside housing, the development will introduce a pedestrianised high street with a variety of restaurants, cafés, and bars, plus a 500-person live music venue, creating a new cultural destination for the borough. At the centre of the eight-acre site, an expansive urban meadow will provide much-needed green space, offering residents and visitors an oasis amidst the lively town centre.

To support continuity for the local community, the redevelopment will take a phased approach, allowing sections of the existing shopping centre to remain open throughout construction. LandsecU+I plans to retain as much of the original structure as possible, preserving key aspects of the centre’s heritage while introducing modern, sustainable elements.

Mike Hood, CEO of LandsecU+I, highlighted the impact of this proposal, stating, “This submission marks a milestone in our journey to create a vibrant green heart for Lewisham. We aim to deliver a place that people will cherish, bringing social and economic transformation, thousands of essential homes, and a beautiful meadow above a revitalised shopping centre.”

The masterplan follows an extensive two-decade collaboration with the Lewisham community, with thousands of residents contributing to the vision through one of Landsec’s largest public engagement initiatives.

