Lane7 Aims to Strike Big with Plans for 10 New Venues by 2025

Leading bowling and competitive socialising operator Lane7 has announced ambitious plans to roll out 10 new venues over the next two years, adding a massive 180,000 sq ft to its portfolio by the end of 2025.

The expansion builds on a successful 2024, during which Lane7 completed 120,000 sq ft of transactions and opened eight new sites across the UK and Europe. Among its recent milestones, the group launched its first European venue in Potsdamer Platz, Berlin, in October and is gearing up to debut two locations in Dublin—at Dundrum and Chatham Street—in January 2025.

New Horizons for Lane7

As Lane7 accelerates its growth, it has signed three new sites and has a further six venues currently in legal negotiations. The UK expansion will include two new locations in Newcastle, where the operator first launched in 2013, as well as additional sites under its family-friendly sister brands, Gutterball and LevelX.

Lane7’s concept has redefined traditional bowling by blending it with alternative gaming experiences such as retro arcade games, tech-enabled activities, karaoke, beer pong, darts, and mini golf, all underpinned by a strong hospitality focus. The group often collaborates with local food and beverage partners, adding a unique flavour to its venues.

Driving Footfall and Town Centre Vitality

Founder Tim Wilks emphasised the crucial role leisure plays in revitalising town centres and mixed-use developments:

“Leisure energises town centres, and competitive socialising is a particularly powerful footfall driver. It complements existing F&B brands and offers diverse activities that appeal to a wide audience, creating memorable experiences with or without alcohol.”

Lane7’s success at St James’ Quarter in Edinburgh exemplifies its impact. Since opening in 2021, the venue has drawn an impressive 400,000 visitors in its first full year, accounting for 2% of the entire scheme’s footfall. With 85% of guests pre-booking, the operator demonstrates its ability to drive traffic and add vibrancy to urban destinations.

Bowling into the Future

As Lane7 pushes forward with its plans, its innovative mix of leisure activities, community partnerships, and hospitality excellence continues to make it a standout player in the competitive socialising market. By creating exciting spaces that engage diverse audiences, Lane7 is set to leave a lasting impression on the UK and European leisure scene.

