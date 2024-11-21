Red Construction Group delivering multi-phase refurbishment works for the iconic St Pancras Renaissance Hotel

RED Construction Group, the specialist main contractor, is delivering preconstruction and construction management services on Manhattan Loft Corporation’s multi-million pound refurbishment of St Pancras Renaissance Hotel, within the eponymous international train station.

RED Construction Group’s London team is currently working on the multi-phased project, having recently completed the second phase of works comprising the refurbishment of the guestrooms and corridors on the ground and 1st floors within the Barlow House wing. The originally prefabricated bathrooms have been reconstructed with new 5-star hotel fixtures, fittings, and finishes.

Now, RED Construction Group is delivering a full refurbishment of the initial historic suite prototype room within the original “Chambers Building” of the hotel. This is being undertaken using traditional materials and has been designed to pay homage to the heritage of the Grade I Listed hotel.

The RED Construction team has carried out the works with the 5-star hotel fully operational throughout, and given its location in one of the busiest areas of the capital, the refurbishment commands the London division’s vast experience in logistics problem-solving. St Pancras Renaissance Hotel joins RED Construction Group’s extensive portfolio of hospitality projects, including Lore Group’s independent concept, One Hundred Shoreditch, the Ruby Lucy London Hotel in South Bank, and The Other House flexible-stay hotel in South Kensington.

Mark Iori, Managing Director at RED Construction London, commented: “Located amongst one of the country’s most iconic and busy destinations, St Pancras Renaissance Hotel is the latest project to call upon RED Construction Group’s skill and experience in hospitality redevelopment. It is a pleasure to work with the project team for Manhattan Loft Corporation, and we look forward to realising the client’s vision for this British landmark hotel.”

Mark Simmonds, Manhattan Loft Corporation, added: “We are enhancing the rooms with a modern, exciting and unique design that secures the reputation of the hotel amongst London’s most respected and exciting five-star hotels. We are committed to preserving this historically significant building and maintaining high standards of luxury and quality. This all requires a passionate and dedicated project team, from interior designers and gold-leaf specialists to knowledgeable and agile construction partners. With their extensive experience in luxury hotel restoration in the capital, RED Construction London are the ideal team for this project.”

The news follows RED Construction Group’s appointment to deliver Tellon Capital’s £200m GDV Westminster office redevelopment, 40 Broadway. Spanning more than 130,000 sq ft GIA, works on the landmark scheme will be carried out by RED Construction’s London team, creating a high-quality, wellbeing-led office building situated within the Broadway and Christchurch Gardens Conservation Area.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals