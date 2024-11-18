Leeds on the Rise: Ardent Capital’s £200 Million Build-to-Rent Debut

Ardent Capital Partners has marked its first foray into the UK property market with a landmark £200 million investment in a transformative build-to-rent (BTR) development in Leeds. This ambitious project is a significant milestone in the city’s regeneration, reaffirming Leeds as a hotspot for modern urban living.

Set on the former site of the Leeds International Swimming Pool, the development will deliver 578 cutting-edge rental apartments to the heart of the city. Valued at approximately £200 million, the scheme is poised to redefine Leeds’ city centre, catering to the growing demand for quality, centrally located rental homes while expanding the city’s vibrant core.

Leeds’ BTR sector is experiencing remarkable growth, fuelled by extensive regeneration projects and a strong appetite for urban living. The city centre’s footprint is projected to double in size from 228 acres to 458 acres over the next decade. With 24 BTR schemes currently proposed and three existing developments maintaining occupancy rates above 94%, the city is rapidly establishing itself as a leading hub for rental investment.

Ardent’s project aligns seamlessly with Leeds’ vision for its South Bank area—a cornerstone of the city’s redevelopment strategy. This district aims to deliver 8,000 new homes, create 30,000 jobs, and revitalise the River Aire as a central feature of Leeds’ future. By addressing the growing demand for premium residential spaces, Ardent’s investment reinforces the city’s ambitions for urban transformation.

The rising demand for high-quality rental properties in Leeds has driven rents to between £22 and £27 per square foot, with premium developments exceeding £30 per square foot. This growth echoes trends seen in mature BTR markets such as Manchester and Salford, positioning Leeds as a compelling choice for investors seeking opportunities in the sector.

Ardent Capital’s £200 million commitment not only marks a significant milestone in the regeneration of Leeds but also highlights the city’s rising status in the UK’s build-to-rent market. Their confidence in Leeds as a prime destination for high-value developments underscores the city’s potential for sustained growth and modernisation.

