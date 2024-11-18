Network Space secures consent for 215-homes development near Barnsley

Following last month’s successful appeal decision, Network Space Developments (NSD) has secured planning consent for up to 215 homes in Carlton, Barnsley.

Of the 215 homes approved, 10% will be designated as affordable housing with an agreed contribution of over £1m to improve local education provision. The proposals also include local highways improvements and enhanced protection for local wildlife sites.

Footpaths are also being widened and a new pedestrian crossing will be installed at the entrance of the development, giving access to the popular Trans Pennine Trail. It is also hoped the wider development will include new links to existing public rights of way and offer scope for additional pedestrian access to Barnsley Canal.

Simon Eaton, Senior Development Manager for NSD said: “We are delighted to have secured outline planning permission for the Shaw Lane site which will bring much-needed housing for Barnsley residents. Its location is ideal for commuting to Sheffield, Wakefield and Leeds and enjoys easy access to the rail network via nearby Carlton and Barnsley stations.

“The successful appeal comes as a result of great efforts from our whole professional team. The development will ultimately deliver quality homes for the newest Carlton residents who want to live in this thriving village, but also improve local amenities for the wider community to enjoy and benefit from.”

With outline planning permission now secured NSD is finalising a sales marketing pack with the intention of marketing the site in early 2025.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals